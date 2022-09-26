India Post launches Dal cleaning campaign

Srinagar: J&K circle of India Post launched a cleanliness campaign in Dal Lake, the pride of Srinagar as a part of Swachhta Pakhwada which is being celebrated across the country.

“Here the cleanliness drive is organised by the staff of the postal department of Srinagar Division, GPO and Postmaster of floating post office under the guidance of Col Vinod Kumar, Postmaster General Jammu,” it said.

A number of Shikaras decorated with banners with "Clean Dal:Save Dal" were used for collection of used plastic bottles/polythene bags, weeds and other waste from the Dal Lake. Young postal employees were seen holding placards with messages for saving Dal Lake.