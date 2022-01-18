‘Infamous culture of demanding chai has normalised corruption in our society’

“Infamous culture of demanding “chai” (demand for money) has normalized corruption in our society and the people who demand the same justify it by calling a bribery as ‘goodwill amount,” the Court observed while deciding the bail application of two private security guards of LD Hospital, accused of demanding “Chai” for allowing to take the newborn child out of ward which caused delay in treatment and subsequent death. The security guards are accused of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

After hearing prosecution and defence counsel, the Court of Additional Special Magistrate (Duty Magistrate), Srinagar, presided over by Shabir Ahmad Malik, said that instant case has to be looked with a different eye, having regards to the prevailing circumstances, and infamous culture of “chai” prevalent in the society.