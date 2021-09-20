Infiltration attempt in Uri, Army looking for infiltrators: GOC 15 Corps

The GOC 15 Corps said that this year there had been no ceasefire violation.

“At least in Kashmir, there has been zero,” he said, adding that the Army was prepared for ceasefire violations. “If anything happens, we are all set to respond appropriately, but, frankly, there has been no instigation from across the border.”

Lt Gen Pandey said that there had been some infiltration attempts, unlike previous years which had not been adequately supported by ceasefire violations.

“There have hardly been any successful attempts. Only about two attempts have succeeded,” he said. “One was neutralised in Bandipora and we are looking for the second one.”

The GOC 15 Corps said that as per the Police, 60 to 70 foreign militants, who were basically Pakistanis, were likely to be present in Kashmir.

“Their strategy is to not carry out any terror attack, but motivate the local youth for actions and give them arms so that they are killed in gunfights,” he said. “It benefits them in a way that when a young boy from our country, our Kashmir, is killed, his family becomes angry with us. This is their strategy and they do not carry out operations and work from behind.”

Replying to a question about the Taliban, he said, “This question has been asked to me at unrelated events. So, I will answer your question: ‘Why are you worried? You are safe and you will be kept safe,’” he said. “There is nothing like quality and quantity. If there is a gentleman who picks up weapons, he will be neutralised either while getting killed or while being apprehended and if he comes and offers to surrender, we will take surrender.”