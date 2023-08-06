Infiltration bid foiled in Tangdhar, terrorist killed: Police

Kupwara: A terrorist was killed in a joint operation by the Police and Army while trying to infiltrate to this side in Tangdhar sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, Police said on Sunday.

A Police spokesman said that after receiving inputs of possible infiltration from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Amrohi area of Tangdhar sector, a joint operation was launched by the Police and Army, resulting in the killing of an unidentified terrorist.

“The body of the slain unidentified terrorist alongside incriminating materials, and arms and ammunition has been recovered so far. Efforts are on to ascertain the identity of the slain terrorist,” he said.

Earlier, Kashmir Zone Police in a Tweet said that Police and Army had jointly launched an operation in Amrohi area of Tangdhar near the LoC.

Police said that during the operation a terrorist was killed and an infiltration bid foiled.