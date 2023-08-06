Infiltration bid foiled in Tangdhar, terrorist killed: Police

Kupwara: A terrorist was killed in a joint operation by the Police and Army while trying to infiltrate to this side in Tangdhar sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, Police said on Sunday.
A Police spokesman said that after receiving inputs of possible infiltration from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Amrohi area of Tangdhar sector, a joint operation was launched by the Police and Army, resulting in the killing of an unidentified terrorist.
“The body of the slain unidentified terrorist alongside incriminating materials, and arms and ammunition has been recovered so far. Efforts are on to ascertain the identity of the slain terrorist,” he said.
Earlier, Kashmir Zone Police in a Tweet said that Police and Army had jointly launched an operation in Amrohi area of Tangdhar near the LoC.
Police said that during the operation a terrorist was killed and an infiltration bid foiled.
“Police and Army in a joint operation foiled an infiltration bid by killing a terrorist on the LoC in Amrohi area of Tangdhar sector. Incriminating materials, and arms and ammunition were recovered. A search operation is under progress,” Police tweeted.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kupwara, Yougal Manhas told Greater Kashmir that the operation ended with the killing of a terrorist without any collateral damage to the security forces.
An Army spokesman in a statement issued here said that from the incriminating materials recovered from the site of encounter, it was believed that the killed terrorist was a Pakistani national.