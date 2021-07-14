Inform if stadium is being constructed in prohibited area of River Lidder: HC asks Govt

Srinagar: The High Court Wednesday asked the government to inform it if any stadium was being constructed within the prohibited area of River Lidder in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

A division bench of Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Sanjay Dhar granted AAG M A Chashoo two weeks time to file response whether any stadium was being constructed within the prohibited area.

The court sought the details on a plea filed by three persons through counsel Fayaz Ahmad Bhat.