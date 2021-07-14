Inform if stadium is being constructed in prohibited area of River Lidder: HC asks Govt

Srinagar: The High Court Wednesday asked the government to inform it if any stadium was being constructed within the prohibited area of River Lidder in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.
A division bench of Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Sanjay Dhar granted AAG M A Chashoo two weeks time to file response whether any stadium was being constructed within the prohibited area.
The court sought the details on a plea filed by three persons through counsel Fayaz Ahmad Bhat.
The applicants seek a direction that the construction of the stadium be stopped as it was coming up in contravention of the order of the High Court dated 18 December 2014.
They said that the order puts a blanket ban on the construction within a radius of 200 meters of River Lidder on either side.