Information Deptt observes ‘Constitution Day'

Srinagar: The Joint Director Information Kashmir (JDIK) on Saturday observed Constitution Day within the office premises, here.

The reading of the preamble and the pledge administration was attended by all the staff members. Bilal Mukhtar, Deputy Director (PR) Kashmir read the preamble to the Constitution of India and pledged to uphold the spirit of the document which makes the largest democracy function.

He said constitution day, also known as ‘Samvidhan Divas’, is celebrated to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India on November 26 in 1949.

The Deputy Director said the day is marked to create awareness of the importance of the Indian constitution and the main contributor, Dr BR Ambedkar.