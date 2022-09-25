Infuse spirit of liberty, ethos of Article 21 in our day- to- day working : Justice Sahi

Srinagar: The two-day North Zone-I Regional Conference on "Contemporary Judicial Developments and Strengthening Justice through Law and Technology", concluded at SKICC here on Sunday.

The conference was organised by National Judicial Academy, Bhopal and hosted by the High court of J&K and Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir Judicial Academy concluded .

The second day of the conference witnessed two technical sessions. In the first technical session of the day, Justice A P Sahi, Director National Judicial Academy along with Justice R C Chavan and Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva, Resource Persons of the session, discussed “Overview of E-Courts Project” with reference to Phase I,II and proposed Phase III, CIS Innovations across High Courts and the recent innovations. The second technical session of the day involved discourses on “Emerging and Future Technology for Effective Judicial Governance” including Judicial governance vis-à-vis Artificial Intelligence and Latest Developments in Technology” by Resource Persons Justice Rajiv Shakdher and Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan V.

The technical sessions were followed by the valedictory session, which was presided by Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, Judge High Court of J&K and Ladakh in the presence of Justice A P Sahi, Director National Judicial Academy, Justice Rajiv Shakdher and Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan V on the dais , in presence of Justice Pankaj Mithal, the Chief Justice of High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice Sindhu Sharma,Judge High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and Chairperson J&K Judicial Academy, Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Justice Javed Iqbal Wani, Justice Mohammad Akram Chowdhary, Justice Rahul Bharti, Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi, Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal, Justice Rajesh Sekhri, Judges of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Judges of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand and Judicial Officers of the six High Courts and Sanjeev Gupta Registrar General and other Officers of the Registry of High Court of J&K and Ladakh. Shahzad Azeem, Director, J&K Judicial Academy conducted the proceedings of the Valedictory session of the programme.