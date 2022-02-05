Injured in 1990 cross firing, HC holds man entitled for Rs 10 lakh compensation

Accordingly, the court directed the government to pay Rs 10 lakh as compensation to Farash with interest as directed by the single bench, out of which Rs 5 lakh have been already paid to him.

“Let the appellants, now, pay the balance amount of Rs 5 lakh along with interest at 6 percent to the writ petitioner within two months from today, in default thereof, the amount should become payable along with interest at 9 percent per annum,” the court said.

In an appeal, the government had challenged the judgment of the single bench dated March 10, 2016 whereby it was directed to pay Rs 15 lakh as compensation to Farash.