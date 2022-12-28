Inmate dies after cardiac arrest in Kupwara prison: Police

Kupwara: A prisoner died on Tuesday night at district jail in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.
An official said that one under trial identified as Mohammad Maqbool Khan son of Abdul Gaffar Khan, a resident of Kakroosa Vilgam developed chest pain following which he was shifted to Sub District Hospital Kupwara, where doctors declared him as brought dead on arrival.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kupwara, Yougal Manhas confirmed to Greater Kashmir that the inmate died due to cardiac arrest. He said that after medico-legal formalities, the body was handed over to his family members.
The 72 year old deceased was lodged in district Jail Kupwara u/s 306, 109 IPC since 10/08/2022.