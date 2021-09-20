Innovation researcher invited to speak during Science Summit at UNGA’s 76th session

Dr. Sheikh Fayaz is working as a full-time innovation researcher with the School of Management, Zhejiang University, one of the top Public universities in China. He works on 'secondary innovations' and regional development. Sheikh Fayaz holds his M.Phil and PhD from the Centre for Studies in Science Policy, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi-India.

Prior to joining Zhejiang University, Dr. Fayaz was a Visiting Scholar at the InstitutoUniversitário de Lisboa (ISCTE-IUL), Portugal, under European Commission’s Crossing Boundaries Project funded by Marie Curie Actions, International Research Staff Exchange Scheme (2014), School of Management, University of Bradford, England (Oct- Nov 2014) and University of Sussex, London and Institute of Development Studies, Sussex, England, (2017). He is also a member of the Globelics community and is an alumnus of various Globelics innovation academies held in Finland, Kenya and Brazil.

