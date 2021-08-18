Inquiry officer appointed for initiating RDA against ex-DSEO Kupwara

“Deputy Director (HRM) Finance department shall be the presenting officer for the said inquiry. The inquiry officer shall complete the inquiry and submit his report along with recommendation to the Finance department within 30 days from the date of issuance of this order,” read an order issued by the “Financial Commissioner Finance department A K Mehta” on Tuesday.

As per the Finance department’s official website, the order was modified around 4.30 pm.

As per website account, the order was uploaded before the Chief Secretary A K Mehta, as per GAD order, was relieved of his additional duty as the Financial Commissioner Finance department by Atal Dulloo - the Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) H&ME department.

As per GAD order, after effecting Dulloo’s transfer, the charge of his post of Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) H&ME department was assigned to Vivek Bhardwaj, IAS.