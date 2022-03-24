Institute of Mountain Environment celebrates World Water Day

Bhaderwah: Institute of Mountain Environment (IME) observed World Water Day at Bhaderwah campus today.
During the event, deliberations on this year’s theme “ground water-making the unseen visible” were held.
Dr. Neeraj Sharma, Head IME, underlined the importance of ground water in supporting the earth's life support system. In his welcome address, Prof. Rahul Gupta, Rector Bhaderwah Campus, emphasised the importance of local relevance of such international days.
Referring to the theme, he urged the audience to conserve the valuable natural resources.
Dr. Ravinder Kumar, resource person, spoke about the water quality and its management in Neeru watershed, Bhaderwah. He discussed the causes and effects of surface water degradation, as well as the strategies that can be adopted to minimise water quality loss
Other resource person Vandana, delivered a comprehensive presentation on the public water distribution sources in Bhaderwah. She said the spring water which may look to be safe to drink includes physical, chemical, and microbiological contaminants that could cause public health problems, which are on the rise in the hilly towns like Bhaderwah.
Dr. Neeraj emphasised the importance of undertaking regular monitoring of water bodies and sought administrative support in implementing the institute's recommendations.
Showkat Matto, Tehsildar Bhaderwah, who was the guest of honor, acknowledged the importance of the day. He asked the people to join hands with the local administration in a cleaning campaign to restore the pristine beauty of the Neeru stream and other historic springs in Bhaderwah.
Dil Mir, Additional Deputy Commissioner Bhaderwah and chief guest of the event, appreciated the efforts of Institute of Mountain Environment in highlighting issues of local concern. He proposed that such programmes should also be conducted at the school level to educate students about local issues and their management strategies.
Dr. Shayan Javeed from department of Economics, IME, Bhaderwah, presented a formal vote of thanks. The proceedings were conducted by Asha Sohil.