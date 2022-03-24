Institute of Mountain Environment celebrates World Water Day

Bhaderwah: Institute of Mountain Environment (IME) observed World Water Day at Bhaderwah campus today.

During the event, deliberations on this year’s theme “ground water-making the unseen visible” were held.

Dr. Neeraj Sharma, Head IME, underlined the importance of ground water in supporting the earth's life support system. In his welcome address, Prof. Rahul Gupta, Rector Bhaderwah Campus, emphasised the importance of local relevance of such international days.

Referring to the theme, he urged the audience to conserve the valuable natural resources.