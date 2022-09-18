Instructions passed to allow fruit-laden trucks on National Highway on priority: LG

Shopian: Allaying the concerns of the apple growers, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said that instructions had been passed to ensure seamless movement of fruit-laden trucks along the National Highway. “Instructions have been given that the fruit trucks should be allowed to operate on priority,” the LG told a posse of reporters during his visit to south Kashmir's Pulwama and Shopian districts.

Regarding the significant drop in prices of apples, believed to be spurred by the copious supplies imported from Iran, he said that the Centre was taking measures to minimise the imports from other countries to benefit the local growers.

Sinha said that the government was taking all measures to equip the youth with new technology so that they could get more jobs in the IT sector.