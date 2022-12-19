Interaction cum felicitation ceremony held

Srinagar: On successful completion of the personality development programme, popularly known as Sahi Raasta amongst youth, an interaction cum felicitation ceremony was organised today at Somnath Hall at BB Cantt, Srinagar.

According to a press release by PRO defence, the aim of this programe is to address the cognitive minds of the vulnerable youth through the essence of peace and prosperity as an alternative to terrorism and cycle of violence.

“Over 150 youth have been part of seven batches, which has been run in this programme. Lessons on life, culture, tradition, history and ethos of Kashmir have been shared in an interactive manner. Various experts and mentors, guide and interact with the youth during this programme,” the statement said.

Lt Gen ADS Aujla, GOC Chinar Corps spoke to the youth at the event. He exhorted them to work towards development of society, community and the region. He expressed satisfaction that the youth in increasing numbers are tirelessly working towards a stable career and a name for self and family. He further said that the security forces are standing with the citizens of Kashmir in their quest for peace, stability and happiness.