INTERNATIONAL DAY AGAINST DRUG ABUSE | Anti-Narcotics Task Force holds rally against drug abuse

Srinagar: J&K Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) on Monday held a rally against drug abuse here.

The rally was held to mark International Day against Drug Abuse. The rally was organised in collaboration with the Kashmir Road Safety Foundation, in which people from all walks of life, including civil society, participated. The rally started at Polo View Market and ended at Press colony Srinagar here.

During the rally, officials from ANTF dwelt on importance of countering drug abuse. They urged people to provide information about drug abusers and dealers so that the menace will be eradicated from Jammu and Kashmir.

“The rally was organised to spread awareness about drug abuse so that the menace can be controlled. We want the general public to get involved and aware their children about this menace. They can also help by providing us information if they find any drug abuser or dealer in their vicinity,” Roy Kumar from ANTF said.