International Day of Forests celebrated at BSF Sector Hqrs
Srinagar: Chief Conservator of Forests, Kashmir, T. Rabi Kumar inaugurated a mega plantation event at BSF Sector Hqrs , Pantha Chowk, Srinagar.
Commandant (DIG) BSF; Conservator of Forests, Srinagar Circle; DFO Urban Forestry Division, Srinagar as well as students and other officers participated in the function.
The officers highlighted the need to balance consumption with sustainable production through combined efforts of all stakeholders in order to achieve the theme of forests and sustainable production and consumption.
The Forest department is planting 1.3 crore lakh saplings in J&K during 2021-22 in order to commemorate 130 years of its existence. More than ten thousand plants have been planted with the help of BSF personnel in the barrack Khonmoh hillock. The possibility of treating the denuded hills through the scheme of Green India Mission was also discussed during the event.
On the occasion GIS Mand, Commandant, Sector Hqrs BSF was felicitated for his dedicated efforts towards Green J&K drive.