International Day of Forests celebrated at BSF Sector Hqrs

Srinagar: Chief Conservator of Forests, Kashmir, T. Rabi Kumar inaugurated a mega plantation event at BSF Sector Hqrs , Pantha Chowk, Srinagar.

Commandant (DIG) BSF; Conservator of Forests, Srinagar Circle; DFO Urban Forestry Division, Srinagar as well as students and other officers participated in the function.

The officers highlighted the need to balance consumption with sustainable production through combined efforts of all stakeholders in order to achieve the theme of forests and sustainable production and consumption.