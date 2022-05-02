International Press Freedom Day | Free press pivotal to working democracies: Dr Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) President, Dr Farooq Abdullah on Monday said that freedom of the human mind is acknowledged in the right to free speech and free press

In his message on the international Press Freedom day, Dr Farooq said, "A free press is pivotal for any working democracy as it keeps the citizenry informed and imposes accountability.

The National Conference in its "Naya Kashmir" manifesto had underscored the importance of having a free and vibrant press to keep those running the state of affairs under check and common citizenry informed about their rights.”