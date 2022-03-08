INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY | Army felicitates women

It said that a display of various handicrafts and dresses made by the womenfolk during the winters at various stitching centres run by the Army as part of skill development was showcased apart from a colourful singing and dance performance to celebrate the occasion.

Certificates were awarded among 13 women who participated in the winter computer classes organised by the Army at the Army Goodwill School in Gurez.

The event culminated with the felicitation of women achievers from various fields for their outstanding contribution to Kashmir.