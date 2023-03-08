International Women’s Day observed in Budgam, Kulgam

Srinagar: The police have organised a series of events to celebrate Women's Day in Budgam and Kulgam.

In Budgam, the event was organised at Recreation Hall DPL Budgam in which female officers of the police including the Incharge of the Women's Cell Budgam and other officials participated.

The programme started with a lecture on stress management by Incharge of the Drug-deaddiction Centre Budgam Insha Hassan.