International Women’s Day observed in Budgam, Kulgam

Srinagar: The police have organised a series of events to celebrate Women's Day in Budgam and Kulgam.
In Budgam, the event was organised at Recreation Hall DPL Budgam in which female officers of the police including the Incharge of the Women's Cell Budgam and other officials participated.
The programme started with a lecture on stress management by Incharge of the Drug-deaddiction Centre Budgam Insha Hassan.
She highlighted the various adaptive stress management techniques. On the occasion, Dr Razia Medical Officer DPL Budgam threw light on special physiological issues among the women.
Similarly in Kulgam, International Women's Day was celebrated at Police Station Kulgam. SHO PS Kulgam accompanied by IC Women's desk Kulgam along with other police officers and the public also participated in the event.