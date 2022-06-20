International Yoga Day held

Srinagar: To commemorate the International Yoga Day 2022, Indian Army conducted a yoga training session with Army Dogs in district Poonch.
Army said that studies have proved that dogs act as one of the major stress buster, while helping in improving self-esteem, motivation and general cognitive quality of life.
“These silent warriors remain operationally ready to respond to any contingency and are always relied upon by soldiers during sensitive missions” said the Army.
These brave, reliable and indispensable force multipliers along with their handlers have thus earned a mark of respect and garnered a lot of appreciation from all arms of the Armed Forces, army said.