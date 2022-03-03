Introduction of Learning Management System in degree colleges across Kashmir division | Islamia College Srinagar gets lead role

Srinagar: Islamia College Srinagar has got lead role for introduction of Learning Management System in degree colleges across Kashmir division.

According to a press note, Principal Secretary to Government, Higher Education Department, Rohit Kansal (IAS) launched Learning Management System (LMS) on pilot basis in designated Government degree colleges across Kashmir division.

In an event organized by the Higher Education Department, Principal Secretary e-launched the LMS portals for designated colleges.