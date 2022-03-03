Introduction of Learning Management System in degree colleges across Kashmir division | Islamia College Srinagar gets lead role

Srinagar: Islamia College Srinagar has got lead role for introduction of Learning Management System in degree colleges across Kashmir division.
According to a press note, Principal Secretary to Government, Higher Education Department, Rohit Kansal (IAS) launched Learning Management System (LMS) on pilot basis in designated Government degree colleges across Kashmir division.
In an event organized by the Higher Education Department, Principal Secretary e-launched the LMS portals for designated colleges.
This pilot initiative of placing LMS Software with the designated colleges was initiated by Principal Secretary Higher Education where in he had assigned the responsibility of mentoring, provisioning of LMS software and training these designated colleges with the Islamia College of Science and Commerce, Srinagar.
This LMS software, designed and developed at Islamia College with measures in place to mitigate issues pertaining to authorised access of students and faculty for education, software also incorporates elements aiming towards concepts of flipped mode of learning, time table management, log of lectures delivered, availability of study material in the form of text, audio and video. Facilities to conduct tests and quizzes are incorporated therein.
A modified form of the LMS software was successfully deployed and tested across all the designated colleges by the IT&SS of the College.
Earlier, a training programme on operation, deployment and usage of LMS software was conducted by Islamia College on 19-02-2022, wherein participants from designated Government Degree Colleges obtained training to deploy and use the IC-LMS for their respective colleges.
During this training event Director Colleges Prof(Dr) Yasmeen Ashai also joined in the training program me via on-line conferencing and obtained feedback from the participants. She emphasised that the participants must strive to imbibe this training so as to disseminate training to all the stake holders associated with the usage of IC-LMS of their respective colleges.
Speaking on the occasion, Principal Secretary emphasized the need to bring in digital intervention in teaching-learning in higher education to bring transparency and better collaboration and appreciated the participating colleges for their efforts in timely implementation of LMS.
Principal Secretary applauded Islamia College of Science and Commerce, Srinagar for taking the lead and mentoring other colleges for provisioning of LMS and Providing training of LMS to designated colleges. Director Colleges Prof (Dr) Yasmeen Ashai appreciated the mentoring effort of the college and thanked Principal for timely completion of the assignment.
Earlier, speaking on the occasion Principal of College Prof Sheikh Ajaz Bashir ,while welcoming Principal Secretary Higher Education, thanked him for reposing trust in him and assured him that college will continue to work on the initiative with more zeal and commitment.