Investigation on in Kotranka blasts

Rajouri: Security forces are on their toes after three explosions that took place in Kotranka area of the district in last 25 days with investigation agencies are still to get any solid in all these cases.
As per official details, the first two explosion took place on March 26 near Police Station Kandi which created panic in the area although no loss of life place in these two explosions.
The third explosion in the area took place on Tuesday late evening in which two non local residents living in their slum sustained injuries.
With this third explosion, the security agencies are on their toes and have started massive investigation to solve the cases especially of this third explosion.
" The third explosion was of high sound and moderate impact and even contained splinters which have pierced into the body part of both the injured." said official sources.
They further said that the exact material which caused this explosion is not clear yet but is suspected to be either a locally prepared crude bomb or an Improvised Explosive Devise and the splinters used in it are of circular shape.
They further said that police and other intelligence agencies and army have started investigation into the matter and attempts are going to develop some leads.