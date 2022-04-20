Investigation on in Kotranka blasts

Rajouri: Security forces are on their toes after three explosions that took place in Kotranka area of the district in last 25 days with investigation agencies are still to get any solid in all these cases.

As per official details, the first two explosion took place on March 26 near Police Station Kandi which created panic in the area although no loss of life place in these two explosions.

The third explosion in the area took place on Tuesday late evening in which two non local residents living in their slum sustained injuries.