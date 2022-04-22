Investigations underway in drowning of Budgam boy: Police

Srinagar: Police on Friday said that they have started investigation into drowning of boy in Suknag Nalla even as people have alleged that he slipped during clashes in the area.
The body has been identified to be of one Shabir Ahmad Mir son of Ali Mohammad Mir, resident of Gund Hassi Bhat Srinagar – a student. Locals alleged that he slipped into the nallah during clashes.
“It was reliably learnt that one Shabir Ali Mir, age about 17 yrs S/O Ali Mohd Mir R/O Gund Hasibhat, has drowned in Suknag Nalla at Kawoosa,” police said in a statement. “The dead body was fished out from the stream by the locals around 18 00 hrs and was taken to his native place for last rites.”
“Police Budgam is enquiring into the circumstances which lead to the drowning of the individual.”