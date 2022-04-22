Investigations underway in drowning of Budgam boy: Police

Srinagar: Police on Friday said that they have started investigation into drowning of boy in Suknag Nalla even as people have alleged that he slipped during clashes in the area.

The body has been identified to be of one Shabir Ahmad Mir son of Ali Mohammad Mir, resident of Gund Hassi Bhat Srinagar – a student. Locals alleged that he slipped into the nallah during clashes.