‘Involve locals in Wular Conservation projects to create employment opportunities’

Bandipora: The second-largest freshwater lake in Asia, located in north Kashmir’s Bandipora, is being restored to its former grandeur thanks to the Wular Conservation and Management Authority, but villagers who live nearby are feeling left out since they aren’t participating in the projects seeking to preserve it.

Ishfaq Ahmad, a young graduate from Lankreshipora village, which is located on the banks of the Wular Lake said: “I am among the only three graduates in our village, and we have been ignored from any of the conservation efforts the government is doing inside the Wular Lake.”

The majority of the residents are fishermen who support themselves by harvesting fish and water chestnuts from the lake.

Ishfaq bemoans the fact that multi-billion dollar efforts to maintain the lake did the community no favour because no local labour or technicians were being used.