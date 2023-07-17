IOCL delegation calls on Lt Governor

Srinagar: A delegation of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) officials called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan today.

The delegation led by S K Jha, Executive Director (CGD) apprised the Lt Governor on the progress and initiatives being undertaken by IOCL in the field of City Gas Distribution in the region.

They also highlighted the significant milestones achieved, ongoing projects, and future plans aimed at enhancing energy infrastructure to meet the needs of the people.

The Lt Governor appreciated the efforts of the IOCL in J&K UT and assured all support and assistance of the UT administration for IOCL’s endeavours to serve the people of Jammu Kashmir.