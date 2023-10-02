IRP 23 Bn observes Swachhata Pakhwada

Srinagar: The IRP-23rd Battalion today organised an event on “Swachhata Pakhwada-Swachhata Hi Seva-2023” at Battalion Headquarters Lethpora Pulwama and other Coy Headquarters of the Battalion.

On this occasion, Baqar Hassan Samoon, SSP Commandant IRP-23’d Bn along with Irshad Hussain Rather Dy Commandant, Gh Qadir Khanday Dysp and other officers and staff of the Battalion participated in the cleanness program in the premises of TRC Nowgam and Railway Station.

The programme was organized as a tribute to the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi for his contribution in advocating cleanliness.