Is Anybody Listening?

Address the grievance of the residents of Dangerpora, Zaingari
We intend to purvey it to the higher authorities that villages affiliated with the Supra block organisation, block Dangerpora, Zaingari have not been receiving any benefit from the various rural development schemes initiated by the Government of J&K. We now request the concerned authorities to take immediate action in this regard so that our problems are solved at the earliest.
Mir Zaingari,
Social Activist
Residents of Aragam, Bandipora facing water shortage
We, the residents of village Aragam, Bandiopra, are facing a shortage of drinking water for more than three years. It is pertinent to mention here that the water supply scheme was sanctioned three years ago by the Jal Shakti department but is still incomplete. Subsequently, another place was selected for digging of borewell, but that too failed to give the final discharge of water. Village Aragam has good water table for decades, and people are now digging tube wells, and most of the people are using water from tube wells. But this water is chemically contaminated, due to which people are suffering tremendously.
We now fervently appeal Honourable LT Governor J&K, Jal Shakti department, J&K to look into the matter and depute an expert engineering team to our village, who will technically select a suitable place for digging of borewell so that our sufferings will be mitigated.
Residents
Macadamize road in lane-G, Shah Faisal Colony, Buchpora
We, the residents of Shah Faisal Colony, lane-G, Buchpora, would like to bring to the notice of concerned authorities that the road in our lane is in a dilapidated condition. This is causing a lot of inconvenience to the commuters. We request the concerned authorities to macadamize the said road as soon as possible.
Nisar, Resident
Install street lights near Baitul Aafiat Yateem Trust
The road leading to above BaitulAafiat, Girls Wing of JK Yateem Trust, Tral-i-Payeen, passes through a vicinity surrounded by orchards; as such, there is every apprehension of sneaking of wild animals like bears. There is a dire need to fix street lights along the lane, minimum of two or more lights. We request the authorities to kindly intervene and install street lights in our colony so that no further inconvenience is caused, especially during Fajr and Isha prayer times.
Local Mosque
SKAUST-K job aspirants decry delay in selection process
We, the SKAUST- K job aspirants, had applied for various posts advertised by SKAUST- K under advertisement no 3 of 2019. However, the selection process is still pending for these posts due to delayed approval of the finance department. We have already approached the concerned authorities regarding the same, but they keep telling us the matter is pending in the financial commissioner’s office for financial approval. Aspirants are waiting for the selection process for the last two years. We request the Honorable LG of J&K to intervene in this matter and provide strict directions to the financial commissioner’s office to resolve the issue at the earliest.
SKAUST-K
Job aspirants