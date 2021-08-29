Is Anybody Listening?

Shift dumping site from Chinar Chowk, Rawalpora
We, the residents of Chinar Chowk, Rawalpora, Srinagar, are facing a lot of inconvenience due to a dumping site on the main road. There is a need for a big dustbin which could cater to such a large population. We request the concerned department to look into the matter and resolve our grievance at the earliest.
Residents
Nowgam residents demand macadamisation of road
We, the residents of Nowgam, Srinagar are facing difficulties because of the dilapidated condition of the road in our locality from Nowgam chowk to Qadeem Masjid, Srinagar. During the rainy season, the roads turn into cesspools. We had approached the concerned department but no action has been taken yet. We once again appeal to the authorities to kindly intervene and macadamise the road as soon as possible.
Residents through
Yousuf ul Ali
Redress the grievance of Jal Jeevan Mission employees
We, the Jal Jeevan Mission employees of J&K, appeal to the higher authorities to enhance our monthly honorarium as per JJM guidelines 2021 and frame regularisation policy as per SRO 225. We have been requesting the concerned authorities to take notice of our situation for past so many months but to no avail. We had also submitted the representation twice before Mission Director, JJM J&K, but no action has been taken yet. It is pertinent to mention here that a 10% hike of our honorarium had been approved in the year 2017 in SISSC meeting under the chairmanship of Commissioner Secretary PHE, I&FC department J&K, which too has not been implemented by Chief Engineer Jalshakti department, J&K. Moreover, we had also requested the higher authorities regarding the revoking of PFM, system which is time- consuming for releasing of our salaries and re-implementation of treasury system, but we have got no response till date. Ironically in the PFM system, we have to circulate our pay advice from our respective Xen,s to SE,s, Chef office, Civil secretariat, Jalshskti department and takes more than two months for completing formalities, which is very difficult. Besides, our yearly continuation of services is still withheld in SE offices and chief office due to which our seven-month salary is withheld despite the availability of funds and we are facing tremendous hardships as we have only this source of income. We appeal to Honourable LG and other concerned authorities to redress our grievance at the earliest on humanitarian grounds.
All JJM employees of J&K
‘Release the final selection list of JKSSB posts’
With reference to JKSSB's advertisement notice No. 01 of 2017 dated 20.07.2017, Item No. 011, 006, 007, and 008 for the posts of Jr. Scale Stenographer, State cadre and Steno Typist, Divisional Cadre (Information and General Administration Department) for which the document verification was conducted on 15th & 16th of April 2021 vide Notification No. SSB/Secy/Sel/2021/3353-59 dated: 06.04.2021. It has been about four years since the advertisement notification was released and about 5 months since document verification was done. Moreover, the process of document verification was also delayed for a month due to the postponement of earlier notification No. SSB/Secy/Sel/ 2021/2637-43 dated: 04.03.2021. This long wait in publishing the final selection list is further lengthening the process of appointment. Hence, causing stress and anxiety to candidates as we are losing our precious time. These doubts about our selection further muddle our future and cost our limited resources of finance.
Keeping in view above said facts, it is requested to the authorities of JKSSB to kindly issue the final selection list of the aforesaid advertisement without any further delay.
Applicants for the post of
Jr Scale Stenographer and Steno Typist
Bemina residents aghast over increasing dog population in the area
We, the residents of HIG Colony, Bemina, want to bring to the notice of concerned authorities that public parks in our area (from lane 3-5) have become safe haven for stray cattle and dogs. Walking on the roads have become very difficult for the pedestrians. We now appeal to the concerned authorities to look into the matter and take immediate action in this regard.
Nazim
Address the grievance of Kralpora residents
We, the residents of Bonishah Mohalla, Kralapora, Tehsil BK Pora, are suffering because of a lack of basic facilities. Roads in our area are in dilapidated condition and are full of potholes. In addition to this, there are many unmanaged electric poles, posing threat to life and property. We have been approaching the authorities for the last 4 years but to no avail. We request the concerned authorities to redress our grievances as soon as possible.
Residents
Install HDFC ATM at Hamdaniya Colony, Bemina
We, the residents of Hamdaniya Colony, Bemina appeal to the HDFC Bank Head Office to install an ATM in our locality. There is no HDFC ATM from Hamdaniya Colony to Mirgund, Budgam. We request the concerned authorities to look into the matter and resolve our grievance at the earliest.Abrar Hyderi, Resident
‘Place signboards on flyovers’
I use the JCRB flyover daily and have observed that many of the commuters coming from Natipora, do use the flyover ramp which they see in front of them, without knowing that this is for the traffic coming from Jahangir Chowk. I have also witnessed a deadly accident taking place on the same ramp.In order to avoid such accidents and for the convenience of the commuters, the SMC, can place some signs in such a way that they may be visible from far and the commuters may understand which ramp to use.Haamid Waheed