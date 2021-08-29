Is Anybody Listening?

‘Release the final selection list of JKSSB posts’

With reference to JKSSB's advertisement notice No. 01 of 2017 dated 20.07.2017, Item No. 011, 006, 007, and 008 for the posts of Jr. Scale Stenographer, State cadre and Steno Typist, Divisional Cadre (Information and General Administration Department) for which the document verification was conducted on 15th & 16th of April 2021 vide Notification No. SSB/Secy/Sel/2021/3353-59 dated: 06.04.2021. It has been about four years since the advertisement notification was released and about 5 months since document verification was done. Moreover, the process of document verification was also delayed for a month due to the postponement of earlier notification No. SSB/Secy/Sel/ 2021/2637-43 dated: 04.03.2021. This long wait in publishing the final selection list is further lengthening the process of appointment. Hence, causing stress and anxiety to candidates as we are losing our precious time. These doubts about our selection further muddle our future and cost our limited resources of finance.

Keeping in view above said facts, it is requested to the authorities of JKSSB to kindly issue the final selection list of the aforesaid advertisement without any further delay.

Applicants for the post of

Jr Scale Stenographer and Steno Typist