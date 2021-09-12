Is Anybody Listening?

Residents of Aragam, Bandipora facing water shortage

We, the residents of village Aragam, Bandiopra, are facing a shortage of drinking water for more than three years. It is pertinent to mention here that the water supply scheme was sanctioned three years ago by the Jal Shakti department but is still incomplete. Subsequently, another place was selected for digging of borewell, but that too failed to give the final discharge of water. Village Aragam has good water table for decades, and people are now digging tube wells, and most of the people are using water from tube wells. But this water is chemically contaminated, due to which people are suffering tremendously. We now fervently appeal Honourable LT Governor J&K, Jal Shakti department, J&K to look into the matter and depute an expert engineering team to our village, who will technically select a suitable place for digging of borewell so that our sufferings will be mitigated.

Residents