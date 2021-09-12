Is Anybody Listening?

Macadamise Gousia Colony, Chanapora road
We, the residents of Gousia colony, Lane-3, Lalnagar, Chanapora, Srinagar, would like to bring to the notice of R&B Department that PHE (Jal shakti) Deptt. had laid underground water pipes in our lane one year ago but the road was damaged in the process and is creating hurdles for pedestrians and vehicles. As the winter session is ahead, the problems are only going to escalate. We had approached the authorities many times but to no avail. We once again appeal to the concerned authorities to look into the matter and macadamize the road as soon as possible.
Residents
Repair Gumboora, Budgam road
We, the residents of Gumboora, Budgam, are facing inconvenience due to the dilapidated condition of Khag road. The road is full of potholes, posing difficultly in commuting. We had approached the higher authorities on many occasions but no step has been taken in this matter. We once again request the concerned authorities to macadamize the road without any further delay.
Residents
Aspirants for junior store clerk, junior assistant posts await update from SKIMS
We, the aspirants for the post of junior store clerk and junior assistant, have been waiting for an update from the SKIMS after appearing in the required examinations in December 2020 and April 2021 respectively. We now appeal to the concerned authorities to look into the matter and resolve our grievance at the earliest.
Aspirants
Residents of Aragam, Bandipora facing water shortage
We, the residents of village Aragam, Bandiopra, are facing a shortage of drinking water for more than three years. It is pertinent to mention here that the water supply scheme was sanctioned three years ago by the Jal Shakti department but is still incomplete. Subsequently, another place was selected for digging of borewell, but that too failed to give the final discharge of water. Village Aragam has good water table for decades, and people are now digging tube wells, and most of the people are using water from tube wells. But this water is chemically contaminated, due to which people are suffering tremendously. We now fervently appeal Honourable LT Governor J&K, Jal Shakti department, J&K to look into the matter and depute an expert engineering team to our village, who will technically select a suitable place for digging of borewell so that our sufferings will be mitigated.
Residents
Parimpora residents aghast over increasing dog population
We, the inhabitants of Gulbagh, Parimpora, Srinagar want to draw the attention of concerned authorities towards the increasing number of stray dogs in our locality. This has put the lives of residents at risk. Most of the road from Parimpora culvert to Mandi bus terminal is seen abound with stray dogs early in the morning. This is a grave concern for the entire area. Now, we appeal to the concerned authorities to get the problem resolved at the earliest.
Imtiyaz Ahmed Bhat,
Gulbagh, Parimpora