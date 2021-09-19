Is Anybody Listening?

Dangiwacha sans healthcare facilities
In the year 2012, Govt. proposed to upgrade PHC Dangiwacha and a two-story building was constructed for it which is not yet fully operational. This is the only hospital in this remote area. Patients here are suffering due to a lack of healthcare facilities. The irony is that hospital is having a high inflow of OPD and IPD but functioning without gynaecologists, paediatricians, surgeons and ENT. The diagnostic lab is not functioning 24x7 due lack of technicians and other vital machines and equipments. In case of any emergency, we do not have 108 Ambulances as most villages are at the periphery of hills, far away from the hospitals. The new building sans many facilities and carves for the attention of Hon'ble LG, Additional Chief Secretary Health and other concerned authorities. We request the administration to provide a healthcare facility to the Dangiwacha area which comprisess of more than 100 villages.
Through Dr Imtiyaz Rasool
Mehjoor Nagar residents demand action against encroachment
We, the inhabitants of Mehjoor Nagar, KP Bagh and other adjacent areas, wish to draw the attention of Divisional Administration, Kashmir towards the illegal encroachment of government land near Old Mehjoor Bridge Bund by some miscreants for the dumping of scrapes, junkyard etc which immediately requires shifting from the area to avoid the spread of infectious diseases, traffic jam and other nuisances in the area.From: Mushtaq Ahmad Mohammad Asif Abdul Rashid Shabir Ahmad Hilal Ahmad and others
Macadamize road in Madhosh Colony, Nowgam
We, the residents of Madhosh Colony Nowgam, Srinagar, are facing difficulties because of the dilapidated condition of the road in the locality. During the rain, the roads turn into cesspools, causing inconvenience to commuters. We had approached the concerned division, Chadoora many times but no action has been taken by the department as of now. We once again request the LG Manoj Sinha administration to kindly intervene in this matter and direct the concerned department to take immediate action.
Residents through Mohsin Maqbool
Tilted pole poses risk to the residents in Lane-2, Mominabad
I would like to bring to the notice of higher authorities that there is a tilted pole near the entrance of Lane-2, Mominabad near Batmaloo Bypass, Near District Court on the National Highway Road for which I have raised complaints several times. The inspector comes and gives a report that it's sustainable; However, we fear for our safety, our kids stand there for school buses since it is on the highway whenever there will be heavy traffic on the road or excavation taking place this pole starts shaking. I, now, request the maintenance wing to please have it straightened up along with the concrete fixture.
Er.Baseer Ah
Mala Bagh residents demand link road
We, the Inhabitants of the Mala Bagh, Naseem bagh, Mugal lane, Haward Mohala, Hafiz Bagh, Dangerpora and Elahi Bagh, demand a link road with the Foreshore road which will make relieve frequent traffic jams. The department ( R and B) has submitted the plan to planning department govt. of J and k but the file/Case is still waiting for the approval. The funds were released to DDC Srinagar in this regard in 2018 but were diverted to other projects. The width of the road is just 12 feet which are not sufficient to curb the rush of the traffic mess. In early nineties, air marks were laid for its widening and work was completed up to Elahi Bagh chowk. People of the area are ready to cooperate and are ready that the government should take up the project for its widening. We once again request authorities to take up the matter with the officials who are at the helm of affairs.
Residents of Mala Bagh, Mugal lane Habak, Elahi Bagh, Srinagar
Residents demand replacement of old electric pole in Shah Faisalabad, Batamaloo
We, the residents of Old Khadi Mill, Shah Faisal Abad, Batamaloo, Srinagar, would like to bring to the notice of higher authorities that an old electric pole in front of the entrance of a mosque(Masjid Hanfia) in our locality has become a concern for us as it is completely damaged from the lower portion and can fall anytime, causing human casualties. We request the PDD authorities to redress our grievance as soon as possible to avoid any loss of human lives.
Fayaz Ahmad Khan,
Resident
Repair road from Nowgam Chowk to Puhroo Chowk
We, the residents of Nowgam, Srinagar have been facing hardship due to the dilapidated condition of the road - from Nowgam chowk to Puhroo chowk. The road has been in a wretched condition for the last many years. During the monsoon season and rains, the road turns into a cesspool. It has also developed potholes that pose risk to lives especially during waterlogging. Our vehicles have also suffered damages due to the dilapidated condition of the road. In a positive development, after hectic efforts and repeated reminders
to the concerned authorities, the administration has finally taken notice of the matter and issued a tender for the "improvement/up-gradation" of the road. This is a welcome step and we appreciate the administration. However, we request the concerned authorities to repair the manhole(s) in the road before starting macadamisation; and excavate the existing debris to make the surface below shops. As such, the administration is requested to start work on manholes immediately. We also hope that the work on the road commences soon as the winter is approaching.
Inhabitants through
Yousuf Ul Ali