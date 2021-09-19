Is Anybody Listening?

Repair road from Nowgam Chowk to Puhroo Chowk

We, the residents of Nowgam, Srinagar have been facing hardship due to the dilapidated condition of the road - from Nowgam chowk to Puhroo chowk. The road has been in a wretched condition for the last many years. During the monsoon season and rains, the road turns into a cesspool. It has also developed potholes that pose risk to lives especially during waterlogging. Our vehicles have also suffered damages due to the dilapidated condition of the road. In a positive development, after hectic efforts and repeated reminders

to the concerned authorities, the administration has finally taken notice of the matter and issued a tender for the "improvement/up-gradation" of the road. This is a welcome step and we appreciate the administration. However, we request the concerned authorities to repair the manhole(s) in the road before starting macadamisation; and excavate the existing debris to make the surface below shops. As such, the administration is requested to start work on manholes immediately. We also hope that the work on the road commences soon as the winter is approaching.

Inhabitants through

Yousuf Ul Ali