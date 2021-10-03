IS ANYBODY LISTENING?

Repair roads in Zangibagh, B K Pora
We, the residents of Zangibagh, tehsil B K Pora, want to draw the attention of the concerned authorities towards our misery which has been left unattended for so many years. Our roads are in a terrible condition. These are full of potholes and so narrow that sometimes these lead to accidents. During the rainy season, the roads become full of water, making commuting difficult. At times, the school-going students fall in ditches and are wounded. At night, it becomes risky for pedestrians and vehicles to pass the roads. We request the LG-led administration to look into the matter and initiate repairing of our road as soon as possible.
Basharat Ahmad, Resident
Electricity shortage in Nowgam areas
We, the people of Naik Bagh and Sheikh-ul-Alam Colony, Nowgam, Srinagar, are facing a lot of problems due to the non-availability of electricity for the last few days. We get electricity for only 3 to 4 hours a day. Now as the exam month is going to start in November, the student community will suffer a lot. We request the PDD to look into the matter immediately and provide electricity for at least 12 to 14 hours a day so that people may not suffer in future.
Luqman Ahmad Wani
Redress Jal Jeevan Mission employees' grievances
We, the Jal Jeevan Mission employees of J&K, appeal to the higher authorities to enhance our monthly honorarium as per JJM Guidelines 2021 and frame regularisation policy as per SRO 225. We have been requesting the concerned authorities to take notice of our situation for the past so many months but to no avail. We had also submitted the representation twice before the Mission Director, JJM J&K, but no action has been taken yet. A 10 percent hike of our honorarium had been approved in the year 2017 in SISSC meeting under the chairmanship of Commissioner Secretary PHE, I&FC department J&K, which too has not been implemented by the Chief Engineer Jal Shakti department, J&K. Moreover, we had also requested the higher authorities regarding the revoking of PFM system, which is time-consuming for releasing of our salaries and re-implementation of treasury system, but we have got no response till date. Ironically, in the PFM system, we have to circulate our pay advice from our respective Xens to SEs, chief office, civil secretariat, Jal Shakti department and take more than two months for completing formalities, which is very difficult. Besides, our yearly continuation of services is still withheld in SE offices and chief office due to which our seven-month salary is withheld despite the availability of funds. We are facing tremendous hardships as we have only this source of income. We were recruited through proper procedure by a competent authority, as per guidelines of NRDWP and JJM. We had been imparted skill training prior to joining the department. Most of the candidates among us are more qualified than the requisite qualification. Each lab is conducting 3000 physio-chemical and microbiological tests of drinking water, and communicating the same to the Ministry of Drinking Water. Thus water testing lab staff is working hard in order to monitor the water quality, for the welfare of the common masses. The water testing lab staff has left no stone unturned in implementing the JJM guidelines in letter and spirit, which includes, uploading of online water tested parameters, imparting field test kit training to panchayats and common masses, awareness programmes to common masses, conducting water testing of all private tubewells, springs and all groundwater sources. The process of NABL accreditation of 80 percent labs is under process, which is also envisaged in JJM guidelines. The concerned Jal Shakti department officers are frequently coercing lab staff to implement JJM guidelines strictly. JJM guidelines are suggestive in nature, as mentioned on each and every page. Thus the lab staff is following the orders of the higher-ups in letter and spirit.
In addition to this, the honorarium of lab staff is also envisaged in JJM guidelines but it has never been followed. We are being forced to work on meagre wages. This is a clear violation of Article 23 of the Indian constitution. We appeal to the LG and other concerned authorities to redress our grievance at the earliest on humanitarian grounds.
All JJM employees of J&K
Macadamise road: Abu Bakr Colony, Habak residents
We, the residents of Abu Bakr Colony, Lane No. 2, Habak, are facing immense hardships because of the poor condition of our road. We had approached the concerned authorities many times. We have raised complaints in the Governor's Grievance Cell, My Town, My Pride, city roads, R&B division and now in the municipality but no action has been taken so far. We once again request the LG to kindly intervene in this matter and direct the concerned authorities to take immediate action.
Residents of Abu Bakar Colony
Dog menace in Bagh-e-Nand, Chattabal areas
We, the residents of the Bagh-e-Nand Singh, Chattabal, Srinagar, would like to bring to the notice of the concerned authorities that for the last few months, we have been noticing that the stray dogs on the streets and corners from Jamia Ahli Hadees Masjid Ibrahim to Zampa Kadal Masjid road of our locality have been causing trouble from time to time. These stray dogs cause collision with vehicles when they suddenly run into the road; resulting in injuries. Barking and howling by the dogs continuously whether daytime or night; cause a disturbance in the lives of residents and enter into premises of our houses. In addition to this, these dogs pose a threat to pedestrians, especially children. We request the authorities to look into the matter and resolve our grievance at the earliest.
Residents
Khomeini Chowk-Bemina road in shambles
We, the residents of Khomeini Chowk, Budgam, want to bring to the notice of the higher authorities that the road to Bemina from Khomeini Chowk is in shambles. The condition of the road has been the same for the last 10 years. We request the authorities to take immediate action and repair the road as soon as possible.
-Residents
Dog population increase in Bemina worries residents
We, the residents of Hamdaniya Colony, Bemina, are facing a lot of difficulties because of increasing dog population in our locality. It is especially a threat for children and elderly. We request the SMC to take immediate steps in this regard.Abrar Hyderi, Hamdaniya Colony, Bemina