IS ANYBODY LISTENING?

Redress Jal Jeevan Mission employees' grievances

We, the Jal Jeevan Mission employees of J&K, appeal to the higher authorities to enhance our monthly honorarium as per JJM Guidelines 2021 and frame regularisation policy as per SRO 225. We have been requesting the concerned authorities to take notice of our situation for the past so many months but to no avail. We had also submitted the representation twice before the Mission Director, JJM J&K, but no action has been taken yet. A 10 percent hike of our honorarium had been approved in the year 2017 in SISSC meeting under the chairmanship of Commissioner Secretary PHE, I&FC department J&K, which too has not been implemented by the Chief Engineer Jal Shakti department, J&K. Moreover, we had also requested the higher authorities regarding the revoking of PFM system, which is time-consuming for releasing of our salaries and re-implementation of treasury system, but we have got no response till date. Ironically, in the PFM system, we have to circulate our pay advice from our respective Xens to SEs, chief office, civil secretariat, Jal Shakti department and take more than two months for completing formalities, which is very difficult. Besides, our yearly continuation of services is still withheld in SE offices and chief office due to which our seven-month salary is withheld despite the availability of funds. We are facing tremendous hardships as we have only this source of income. We were recruited through proper procedure by a competent authority, as per guidelines of NRDWP and JJM. We had been imparted skill training prior to joining the department. Most of the candidates among us are more qualified than the requisite qualification. Each lab is conducting 3000 physio-chemical and microbiological tests of drinking water, and communicating the same to the Ministry of Drinking Water. Thus water testing lab staff is working hard in order to monitor the water quality, for the welfare of the common masses. The water testing lab staff has left no stone unturned in implementing the JJM guidelines in letter and spirit, which includes, uploading of online water tested parameters, imparting field test kit training to panchayats and common masses, awareness programmes to common masses, conducting water testing of all private tubewells, springs and all groundwater sources. The process of NABL accreditation of 80 percent labs is under process, which is also envisaged in JJM guidelines. The concerned Jal Shakti department officers are frequently coercing lab staff to implement JJM guidelines strictly. JJM guidelines are suggestive in nature, as mentioned on each and every page. Thus the lab staff is following the orders of the higher-ups in letter and spirit.

In addition to this, the honorarium of lab staff is also envisaged in JJM guidelines but it has never been followed. We are being forced to work on meagre wages. This is a clear violation of Article 23 of the Indian constitution. We appeal to the LG and other concerned authorities to redress our grievance at the earliest on humanitarian grounds.

All JJM employees of J&K