Is Anybody Listening?

Address the grievance of Jal Jeevan Mission employees

We appeal to Lt Governor, Chief Secretary, Secretary Jalshakti department and Mission Director JJM to redress our grievances on a priority basis. The grievances include implementation of honorarium as per JJM guidelines 2021, framing of regularisation policy as per SRO 255,(Special Provision Act, 2010). However, till regularisation policy will be framed, the honorarium as per 2021 guidelines must be implemented on a priority basis. We had been recruited through proper procedure of recruitment (akin JKSSRB recruitment procedure) in 2012, by the competent authority and are working round-the-clock to monitor the water quality for the welfare of common masses. We are highly qualified, skilled and experienced and have been working for the past more than nine years and imparted water analysis skilled training before joining in the department. We urge the Chief Engineer, JSD, PHE Kashmir, to implement the 10% hike in monthly honorarium, as recommended by Commissioner Secretary Jalshakti department in the year 2017 in SLSSC meeting, rather than submitting it to Secretary Jalshakti for re-approval. The implementation of a 10 percent hike was due on April 2021 as per the SLSSC meeting order, 2017. All the centrally-sponsored schemes like NHM, ATMA and MGNREGA are being given honorarium as per their guidelines and recently NHM employees have been given 17 percent honorarium in their basic salary besides giving them royalty and EP fund. However, we have been deprived of this privilege. All the centrally-sponsored scheme contractual employees have auto-renewal system of extension system in their services but we are being forced to submit yearly continuation of our services which takes at least six months from AEE's office to Chief Engineer's office for completion, due to which our honorarium is being released yearly instead of monthly. The Ministry of Drinking Water, Government of India, is releasing a massive funds for monitoring water quality to provide potable water to rural areas but enough funds are not being utilised on water testing laboratories and its employees. We appeal to the concerned higher authorities to make the state lab fully functional instead of making nodal officers for JJM. Executive Engineer Chrar-e-Sharief has been deputed as nodal officer of JJM for entire Kashmir division. In Jammu division, the JJM guidelines are being implemented by the state lab authorities and the respective AEES and Xens successfully. Ironically, how can a single Xen of one particular division work simultaneously as Xen of one division and JJM nodal officer of entire Kashmir division. We had completed four days of NABL training in January 2021 but our certificates have not been issued till date even when the Jammu lab had completed NABL training after Kashmir division lab staff. They have already received training certificates on the fifth day after the completion of their training. In Jammu division, only three lab staffers are working in each lab and had applied for NABL accreditation before Kashmir division and have almost completed NABL accreditation. The lab staff is being transferred even as contractual employees cannot be transferred as per GAD SRO 255 dated 5 August 2003. We had appealed to the higher authorities a number of times in written and through print media but no action has been taken. We once again appeal to them to redress our grievances at the earliest and assign the responsibility of NABL accreditation to the concerned executive engineers and state lab authorities by making state lab fully functional like Jammu division, instead of a deputing nodal officer.

All Jaljeevan Mission Employees of Kashmir division