Is Anybody Listening?

Water shortage in Aragam, Bandipora

We, the residents of Aragam, Bandipora, are facing an acute shortage of water for the last few years. As per the JJM guidelines, every household should be provided at least 55 litres of potable water on a daily basis, but we are not even being provided with enough water due to which we are facing tremendous hardships. Pertinently, one water supply scheme was sanctioned to our village, near Higher secondary school Aragam, a couple of years ago but the bore well was failed twice to give a final discharge of water. But recently a new bore well was dug, which has successfully given final discharge of water. Now the work on laying pipelines is executed very slowly and the PHE authorities, Bandipora are watching as mute spectators rather than expediting the executing of pipe laying on a priority basis in view of water scarcity in our village. Also, some pipelines are forty years old and have been reduced due to iron rusting and need immediate replacement. Moreover, the Executive engineer, Jalshakti department, had deputed last year two casual labours in our village for maintaining water supply but they have no expertise and as such, we need permanent field staff for maintaining water supply scheme for Aragam, Bandipora.

We now appeal to concerned higher authorities, especially Mission Director, Jaljeevan Mission Scheme, J&K to direct the Jalshakti department, Bandipora to start the newly developed water supply scheme at village Aragam as early as possible and depute permanent and experienced field staff to our village for the maintenance of water supply scheme.

Residents of Aragam, Bandipora