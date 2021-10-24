Is Anybody Listening?

Dog menace in Jawahar Nagar
We, the residents of Jawahar Nagar, Srinagar, are facing a lot of inconvenience due to increasing dog population in our locality. It poses a serious risk to the pedestrians especially children. We request the SMC to take notice of the situation and redress our grievance at the earliest.
Residents
Hyderpora residents demand installation of street lights on flyover
The Hyderpora bypass flyover, which was constructed many years ago and then opened for two- way traffic more than 7 years ago, lacks proper lighting. No lights have been installed on the eastern side of the flyover, resulting in the total darkness on this road on bypass. Further, there is an increasing dog population in this area and as such, people are at risk of being bitten and injured especially during the night because of darkness. We request the concerned department to look into the matter and redress our grievance at the earliest.
Dr Mir Nazir Ahmad, Hyderpora
Overloading in minibuses in Bemina
We, the residents of Hamdaniya Colony Bemina, have been facing overloading in minibuses for the past many years. Due to this, it becomes hard for females and elderly persons to travel in these buses, especially in the morning and evening hours. Conductors carry more and more passengers and some people even climb on roofs and hang on the doors of the bus, despite a high risk of injuries as well as chance of accidents. Therefore, we request the concerned department to either increase the number of minibuses or launch Sumo services so that the people do not face any further inconvenience.
Abrar Hyderi,
Hamdaniya Colony, Bemina
Water shortage in Aragam, Bandipora
We, the residents of Aragam, Bandipora, are facing an acute shortage of water for the last few years. As per the JJM guidelines, every household should be provided at least 55 litres of potable water on a daily basis, but we are not even being provided with enough water due to which we are facing tremendous hardships. Pertinently, one water supply scheme was sanctioned to our village, near Higher secondary school Aragam, a couple of years ago but the bore well was failed twice to give a final discharge of water. But recently a new bore well was dug, which has successfully given final discharge of water. Now the work on laying pipelines is executed very slowly and the PHE authorities, Bandipora are watching as mute spectators rather than expediting the executing of pipe laying on a priority basis in view of water scarcity in our village. Also, some pipelines are forty years old and have been reduced due to iron rusting and need immediate replacement. Moreover, the Executive engineer, Jalshakti department, had deputed last year two casual labours in our village for maintaining water supply but they have no expertise and as such, we need permanent field staff for maintaining water supply scheme for Aragam, Bandipora.
We now appeal to concerned higher authorities, especially Mission Director, Jaljeevan Mission Scheme, J&K to direct the Jalshakti department, Bandipora to start the newly developed water supply scheme at village Aragam as early as possible and depute permanent and experienced field staff to our village for the maintenance of water supply scheme.
Residents of Aragam, Bandipora
Aspirants demand JKSSB exams third shift cancellation
We, the aspirants of JKSSB from far-flung areas, request the chairman, JKSSB, to cancel the third shift of the ongoing exams which begins at 4 p.m. and ends at 6 p.m. It is practically impossible for candidates from rural areas to reach their homes after finishing the exam. It is also a problem for female candidates. As such, we request the Chairman to look into the matter and resolve our grievance at the earliest.
Nissar Ahmad
JJM employees demand release of wages through treasury system
We, the JJM employees of J&K are without wages for the last eight months. Pertinently, funds had been sanctioned four months prior, but our yearly continuation of services was withheld at the chief office, Srinagar, which was recently issued. Now due to a technical error in PFMS web-based software application, JJM employees are not able to withdraw their wages. The PFMS website shows zero balance. As our wages are being released through the PFMS system, it takes at least two months in completing formalities for releasing our wages. We had requested the concerned higher authorities to release our wages through the treasure system rather than this time-consuming system; however, they have not responded to our genuine demand to date. We now appeal to Honourable LT Governor of J&K, to direct the concerned higher authorities to release our wages through the treasury system rather than the PFM system, to mitigate our sufferings, purely on humanitarian grounds.
All J&K Jaljeevan Mission Employees