Is Anybody Listening?

Address grievance of JJM employees

We, the water testing laboratories employees, working under the Jaljeevan Mission scheme are in the JalShakti department since 2012, but our honorarium is not being revised as per Jaljeevan Mission guidelines 2021. We are frequently requesting to concerned authorities regarding the enhancement of our honorarium but to no avail. We are rendering our services honestly and dedicatedly, which includes regular water testing of all water supply schemes and subsequently resulted parameters are being submitted to the Ministry of drinking water, Govt of India online. If the continuation is being detected to any source or consumer point, the same is being immediately informed to concerned AEE, JEs and other field staff for corrective measures. Thus, we are working round the clock and monitoring water quality for the welfare of the common masses. Despite our strenuous efforts in monitoring the water quality, our services are still not being acknowledged by the authorities of Jalshakti department J&K, which is very unfortunate. Most of the states are giving an honorarium to lab staff as per JJM guidelines 2021, except J&K(UT).

We now fervently appeal to Commissioner Secretary Jalshakti department, Mission Director Jaljeevan Mission J&K, to look into the matter and recommend enhancement of our honorarium as per JJM guidelines 2021.

All JJM employees J&K