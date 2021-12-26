Is Anybody Listening?

‘Auto rickshaws overcharge in Rawalpora’
I would like to bring to the notice of concerned authorities that some, not all, rickshaw owners at Rawalpora/ Chinar chowk have been fleecing and intimidating people and resort to indecent language when any passenger raises any objection.
With almost no transport service available after 7 pm, this problem becomes a source of inconvenience for residents. I humbly request the RTO Kashmir to intervene.
Dr Arif Maghribi Khan
Dog menace in Malik Sahib, Nowhatta
The number of dog bite cases in our area, Malik Sahib, Nowhatta, have increased. Just yesterday when I had to go out to buy some groceries for household, at a distance I could count 9 dogs marching towards me. It was a terrific moment to experience. So I shut the door and waited for them to disperse away. Later the other day, I came to know a young boy in our neighbourhood was bitten by a dog, at night, the dogs bark so loud that it’s nearly impossible to sleep .
We request the authorities to take action in this regard and solve our problem at the earliest. Greater Kashmir is one of the most read news papers in the valley and through this medium we would like to draw the attention of concerned authorities to our plight.
Residents
SKAUST-K job aspirants decry delay in selection process
We, the SKAUST- K job aspirants, had applied for various posts advertised by SKAUST- K under advertisement no. 3 of 2019. However, the selection process is still pending for these posts due to delayed approval of the finance department. This is complete injustice to us. We are waiting for the selection process for the past two years.It is our heartfelt request to the honourable lieutenant governor of J&K to look into the matter and solve our long-pending case.
SKUAST-K Aspirants
Address grievance of JJM employees
We, the water testing laboratories employees, working under the Jaljeevan Mission scheme are in the JalShakti department since 2012, but our honorarium is not being revised as per Jaljeevan Mission guidelines 2021. We are frequently requesting to concerned authorities regarding the enhancement of our honorarium but to no avail. We are rendering our services honestly and dedicatedly, which includes regular water testing of all water supply schemes and subsequently resulted parameters are being submitted to the Ministry of drinking water, Govt of India online. If the continuation is being detected to any source or consumer point, the same is being immediately informed to concerned AEE, JEs and other field staff for corrective measures. Thus, we are working round the clock and monitoring water quality for the welfare of the common masses. Despite our strenuous efforts in monitoring the water quality, our services are still not being acknowledged by the authorities of Jalshakti department J&K, which is very unfortunate. Most of the states are giving an honorarium to lab staff as per JJM guidelines 2021, except J&K(UT).
We now fervently appeal to Commissioner Secretary Jalshakti department, Mission Director Jaljeevan Mission J&K, to look into the matter and recommend enhancement of our honorarium as per JJM guidelines 2021.
All JJM employees J&K
Address grievance of residents of Gulbagh, Parimpora
We, the residents of Gulbagh, Parimpora, Srinagar, want to bring to the notice of the concerned authorities that we have been earmarked with a transformer of 630 KVA as per the area capacity, and the industries in the area also receive the supply from the same transformer, but the irony is that some households in the area take unwarranted advantage of the ignorance of the PDD employees by getting the three phases connections from the LT lines into their houses which causes the power outages and voltage drop in the majority of the houses of the area. We witness the whole complicity helplessly. Now it is incumbent upon the concerned authorities to be the saviours of the system and take immediate action in this regard.
Residents