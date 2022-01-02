Is Anybody Listening?

Vaccination certificates not provided at Nowgam dispensary

I am a resident of Srinagar. I took my vaccination dose on 26 December 2021 from the Nowgam dispensary. The dispensary is not generating any Covid certificates after vaccination.

The same is the case with all the people who took their vaccines in December from the same place. We request the authorities to look into the matter and resolve our grievance at the earliest.

Wasiq Ali