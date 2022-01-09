Is Anybody Listening?

Aspirants to stenographer posts demand re-examination

We the aspirants to stenographer posts, want to bring to the notice of concerned authorities

that we qualified the typing test for the post of steno-typist, junior stenographer, and P.A. posts.

After that, JKSSB issued a notification according to which we have to appear in the second phase of examination (shorthand test). The examination begins from 3rd to 6th January 2022.

The following requirements are necessary for the examination

1) Mic system (So that all students can hear.)

2) The main requirement is a dictator who dictates English passages so well that every student in the examination hall understands.

3) According to the notification the speed must be at 65 WPM but the dictator abruptly goes to speed @80 WPM.

However, no mic system was available in NIELIT. When the dictator spoke English, the last two rows were not able to hear clearly. Second, the dictator was not able to speak basic English well.

This has put our careers at stake. We request the concerned authorities to look into the matter and re-take the examination of all candidates.

Aspirants