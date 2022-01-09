Is Anybody Listening?

Aspirants to stenographer posts demand re-examination
We the aspirants to stenographer posts, want to bring to the notice of concerned authorities
that we qualified the typing test for the post of steno-typist, junior stenographer, and P.A. posts.
After that, JKSSB issued a notification according to which we have to appear in the second phase of examination (shorthand test). The examination begins from 3rd to 6th January 2022.
The following requirements are necessary for the examination
1) Mic system (So that all students can hear.)
2) The main requirement is a dictator who dictates English passages so well that every student in the examination hall understands.
3) According to the notification the speed must be at 65 WPM but the dictator abruptly goes to speed @80 WPM.
However, no mic system was available in NIELIT. When the dictator spoke English, the last two rows were not able to hear clearly. Second, the dictator was not able to speak basic English well.
This has put our careers at stake. We request the concerned authorities to look into the matter and re-take the examination of all candidates.
Aspirants
‘Initiate work on cycle track in Soura’
Two years ago, the footpath from 90 Feet Road, Soura to Ellahibagh/Ahmadnagar was demolished and we were assured that a cycle track will be constructed there. The entire locality appreciated this project. The footpath was very important because people used it to avoid accidents as the 90 Feet Road is always busy with a heavy traffic rush. After the demolition of the footpath, people were expecting that the project will be completed within the shortest possible time as promised by the administration.
Now that almost 2 years have passed, no work has been started on this project, only the footpath has been demolished, the debris of which is lying on the road and has caused tremendous inconvenience to the public. We now appeal to the concerned authorities to apprise the people of the reason for not starting the work. It is requested either to start the word on cycle track or reconstruct the footpath.
Residents
‘Introduce Bio-resources subject at 10+2 level’&K government in 2017 announced that they are going to introduce Bio-resources subject at 10+2 level. In the same year, the education department sought responses from all the C.E.Os of J&K for the introduction of the same subject at +2 level. All the C.E.Os responded positively and forwarded their recommendation letters/responses to the education department for further processing. But unfortunately, this case is still pending in the said department from 2017. We have already approached higher officials of the education department regarding the same matter but all in vain.
It is now requested to the honourable Principal Secretary to government, Education department to please look into the matter and take some immediate measures regarding the same case as soon as possible so that justice may be done with those students who are eagerly waiting for the introduction of subject Bioresources at +2 level.
All pass-out students of Bio-resources
Poor Jio network connectivity in Dragmullah
We, the residents of Shahwali colony, Dragmullah, appeal to concerned Jio telecom authorities tokindly improve the network connectivity as poor internet services cause a huge inconvenience to the general public at large and the student community in particular. Due to network congestion and heavy load, the internet does not work properly causing huge trouble.
Through Aarif Wani