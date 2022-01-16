Is Anybody Listening?

JJM employees appeal to Chief Engineer

We, the JJM employees of the Kashmir division congratulate the new Chief Engineer Jal Shakti Department, Basharat Jeleeni Kawoosa for taking over the new assignment. We hope that under his dynamic leadership the water-testing laboratories would touch new heights. We also hope that this honest and dedicated officer will redress our grievances at the earliest on a priority basis. The grievances include the enhancement of a 10 percent hike in basic honorarium, which was due on April 2021, as per the SSLC recommendation in April 2017, submission of recommendation to Commissioner Secretary, Jal Shakti Department, J&K regarding the enhancement of our honorarium as per JJM Guidelines 2021, issuance of one-time continuation in favour of all water-testing laboratories employees of Kashmir division, revocation of PFM system and implementation of old treasury system for releasing of our honorarium. So far, we have moved from pillar to post but to no avail. We are working round-the-clock and monitoring the water quality as per the JJM Guidelines, but our services are still not being acknowledged by the Jal Shakti Department. All states, except J&K, are giving an honorarium to the lab staff as per the JJM Guidelines. Besides, most of the centrally-sponsored schemes functioning in J&K are giving a full honorarium to their employees as per their guidelines except J&K. The Centre is releasing massive funds for the JJM scheme and it is easy for the department to enhance our honorarium as per the JJM Guidelines. Pertinently, 2 percent of funds are earmarked for monitoring water quality, but not even half a percent is being utilised on water-testing labs, due to which our honorarium is meager and we are in mental agony. The Jal Shakti Department, J&K, is persistently issuing circulars and orders to implement JJM Guidelines in letter and spirit and we are being kept on our toes to follow the orders strictly, but when it comes to redressing our grievances, especially enhancement of honorarium as per the JJM Guidelines, we are being ignored. We now make a fervent appeal to Commissioner Secretary Jal Shakti Department, J&K Mission Director JJM, and Chief Engineer Jal Shakti Department, Kashmir division to redress our grievances on a priority basis.

All Jal Jeevan Mission Employees of Kashmir division