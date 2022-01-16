Is Anybody Listening?

Aspirants to stenographer posts demand re-examination
We, the aspirants to the stenographer posts, had taken the shorthand skill test on January 3, 2022. We would like to bring to the notice of the concerned authorities that the pronunciation of the dictator was very poor. So we were not able to understand him well during our test. We now request the JKSSB authorities to look into the matter and conduct our re-examination.
Aspirants
Overcrowding, lack of mini-buses in Bemina
We, the residents of Hamdaniya Colony, Bemina, are facing overloading in mini-buses for the past many years.Due to the lack of transport service, it becomes difficult for females and elderly people to travel in overloaded buses, especially during morning and evening hours. For the past 10 years, there is a huge increase in population but still, the quantity of buses has not been increased yet.The buses carry more and more passengers and people even climb on roofs and hang on the doors of the bus with a high risk of injuries as well as a chance of accidents. This kind of situation is observed mostly in mini-buses that are overcrowded with people almost every day. Therefore, it is requested to the concerned department to increase mini-buses or launch Sumo services so that our sufferings are mitigated.
Abrar Hyderi Hamdaniya Colony, Bemina
‘Issue syllabus, exam calendar for JKSSB medical record technician posts’
We, the aspirants to JKSSB medical record technicians, want to bring to the notice of the concerned authorities that the syllabus and the exam calendar for the post of medical record technician and medical record keeper bearing item numbers 179, 225, and 231 of Advertisement No 02 of 2021 dated March 26, 2021, is still pending as all other previous and fresh notifications have been issued and uploaded by the JKSSB.
We have also emailed the JKSSB grievance cell and tried calling their helpline number too many times but still, we did not get any response. Now, we request the concerned authorities to look into the matter and resolve our issue as soon as possible.
Unemployed medical record technician trainees of J&K
Poor BSNL connectivity in Shahwali Colony, Dragmullah
We, the residents of Shahwali Colony, Dragmullah, appeal to the concerned BSNL Telecom authorities to improve the network connectivity as poor internet services cause a huge inconvenience to the people at large and the student community in particular. Due to congestion and heavy load owing to fewer towers, the internet does not work at the slowest speed even in 2G mode, causing huge trouble to BSNL users.
Through Aarif Wani
Redress grievances of Bilalabad, Kralpora residents
We, the residents of Bilalabad, Land-1, Kralpora (BK Pora), want to bring to the notice of concerned authorities that we are facing a lot of inconvenience due to non-availability of power supply, proper drinking water and dilapidated condition of our roads. With the onset of winter, we are facing immense hardships.
We had requested the authorities many times earlier but no action has been taken.
This is the fourth time we are putting forward our grievances. They are not paying attention to our request.
We once again request the authorities to look into the matter without any delay and resolve our issue at the earliest.
Mudasir Ahmad, Resident of Bilalabad, Lane-1, Kralpora near Kanipora
JJM employees appeal to Chief Engineer
We, the JJM employees of the Kashmir division congratulate the new Chief Engineer Jal Shakti Department, Basharat Jeleeni Kawoosa for taking over the new assignment. We hope that under his dynamic leadership the water-testing laboratories would touch new heights. We also hope that this honest and dedicated officer will redress our grievances at the earliest on a priority basis. The grievances include the enhancement of a 10 percent hike in basic honorarium, which was due on April 2021, as per the SSLC recommendation in April 2017, submission of recommendation to Commissioner Secretary, Jal Shakti Department, J&K regarding the enhancement of our honorarium as per JJM Guidelines 2021, issuance of one-time continuation in favour of all water-testing laboratories employees of Kashmir division, revocation of PFM system and implementation of old treasury system for releasing of our honorarium. So far, we have moved from pillar to post but to no avail. We are working round-the-clock and monitoring the water quality as per the JJM Guidelines, but our services are still not being acknowledged by the Jal Shakti Department. All states, except J&K, are giving an honorarium to the lab staff as per the JJM Guidelines. Besides, most of the centrally-sponsored schemes functioning in J&K are giving a full honorarium to their employees as per their guidelines except J&K. The Centre is releasing massive funds for the JJM scheme and it is easy for the department to enhance our honorarium as per the JJM Guidelines. Pertinently, 2 percent of funds are earmarked for monitoring water quality, but not even half a percent is being utilised on water-testing labs, due to which our honorarium is meager and we are in mental agony. The Jal Shakti Department, J&K, is persistently issuing circulars and orders to implement JJM Guidelines in letter and spirit and we are being kept on our toes to follow the orders strictly, but when it comes to redressing our grievances, especially enhancement of honorarium as per the JJM Guidelines, we are being ignored. We now make a fervent appeal to Commissioner Secretary Jal Shakti Department, J&K Mission Director JJM, and Chief Engineer Jal Shakti Department, Kashmir division to redress our grievances on a priority basis.
All Jal Jeevan Mission Employees of Kashmir division