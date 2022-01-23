Is Anybody Listening?

Government hospitals in Srinagar lack basic facilities

With my recent experience at SMHS and Super Speciality hospital, Shireen Bagh the condition of the hospital is worse than usually expected with the government controlled institutions. The overall sanitary conditions of these hospitals are nasty. The condition of toilets and washrooms is pathetic. The attendents have no choice but to use these dirty toilets which are a major source of infection. Even the toilets attached to floors of SICU are broken, with no flushing system.

The main floor doors of super speciality hospital are broken with some elevators out of order.

The floors and stairs are not properly cleaned and sanitized.No hand sanitizers are placed at these doors which the admins of these hospitals preach on social media handles. There is no arrangement of CCTV surveillance to monitor the staff and attendents and we must not live with this mess in this age of advancement and technology. The overall supervision of these hospitals is in shambles.

I appeal to the concerned authorities to look into the matter and take immediate action in this regard.

Bilal Ahmad Shah