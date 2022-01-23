Is Anybody Listening?

Students of Cluster University demand online examination
We, the students of Cluster University, Srinagar, want to bring to the notice of concerned authorities that our exams were scheduled for January 2022 but due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, our exams have been postponed. The mode of delivery of exams has not been decided yet. We now appeal to the concerned authorities to take our health into consideration and conduct our exams in online mode. This will ensure the safety of students as well as teachers.
Cluster University is already late in conducting exams and we cannot afford to lose any more time. We request the authorities to take immediate action in this regard so that we can start our new semester as soon as possible.
Students
Overloading in vehicles
We, the residents of Bemina, want to bring to the notice of concerned authorities that many overloaded vehicles ply near Bemina bypass chowk. These vehicles pose a serious threat to commuters and others. One can also see the Load Carrier Autos plying on the wrong side of the highway, simultaneously. This has become a daily routine there. We request the higher authorities to look into the matter and resolve our grievance at the earliest.
Nazim Humayoon
Government hospitals in Srinagar lack basic facilities
With my recent experience at SMHS and Super Speciality hospital, Shireen Bagh the condition of the hospital is worse than usually expected with the government controlled institutions. The overall sanitary conditions of these hospitals are nasty. The condition of toilets and washrooms is pathetic. The attendents have no choice but to use these dirty toilets which are a major source of infection. Even the toilets attached to floors of SICU are broken, with no flushing system.
The main floor doors of super speciality hospital are broken with some elevators out of order.
The floors and stairs are not properly cleaned and sanitized.No hand sanitizers are placed at these doors which the admins of these hospitals preach on social media handles. There is no arrangement of CCTV surveillance to monitor the staff and attendents and we must not live with this mess in this age of advancement and technology. The overall supervision of these hospitals is in shambles.
I appeal to the concerned authorities to look into the matter and take immediate action in this regard.
Bilal Ahmad Shah
Install signboards at Kralpora Chowk, adjacent areas
We, the residents of tehsil Kakapora, request the District Administration Pulwama, to install signboards at Kakapora Chowk and other historical/essential places, so that the general public and tourists can get benefitted. This will also enhance the beautification of our town.
We suggest the authorities to install signboards at the following places:
Kakapora - Bypass way
Kakapora - Galander/Pampore Hospital
Railway Station
Archeological site
Shrine of Mohad Baba Reshi
Police Station and other places
Kakapora - Pakherpora
Kakapora – Padgampora
Repair road from Old Mehjoor Nagar bridge to Rambagh bridge
We, the residents of the areas from Old Mehjoor Nagar bridge up to Rambagh bridge, are facing immense hardships due to the dilapidated condition of the road on either side of flood channel. The concerned authorities are requested to repair these roads at the earliest so that there is no impede to pedestrian and vehicular movements.
Fayaz Ahmed Khan, Batamaloo Srinagar
Address grievance of teaching aspirants
We, the teaching aspirants of Srinagar, Kashmir, want to bring to the kind notice of higher authorities that there are thousands of highly qualified teaching professionals in Kashmir who are eagerly waiting for their jobs in the government sector but unfortunately, the J&K government has not framed any fruitful policy to adjust these teaching professionals. There is a huge vacancy of teacher posts in J&K, but unfortunately, these vacancies are being filled up by previously appointed RET teachers without considering the problems which are created for fresh teaching professionals by this step.
Thousands of youths in J&K are currently pursuing Bachelor of Education degrees, but they will not be able to get jobs after they complete their studies. We make a sincere appeal to the concerned authorities to take some step in this regard so that the aspirants get government jobs.
Unemployed teaching professionals of Srinagar