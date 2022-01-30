Is Anybody Listening?

Dog menace in Bemina
We, the residents of Hamdaniya Colony, Bemina, are facing a lot of difficulties because of the increasing dog population in our locality. It is a serious threat for all, especially the children and the elderly. The number of dog bite cases have increased in our area.
We request the SMC to take immediate steps in this regard so that there should be control over the growing population of dogs here.
Abrar
Hyderi Hamdaniya Colony, Bemina
Electricity shortage in Kulgam, adjacent villages
We, the people of block Pombay, Nillow, Mahipora, Arreh, Okay and adjacent villages of district Kulgam, are facing extreme hardship due to the non-availability of electricity. The receiving station nillow is 70 percent damaged. The district administration has failed to restore electricity due to which the residents are suffering a lot.We appeal to the concerned authorities to restore the receiving station and run the electricity for at least 8-10 hours.
Wani Luqman
Water shortage in Al Huda Colony, Mallabagh
We, the residents of Al-Huda Colony Mallabagh, Srinagar, want to bring to your notice that we have been facing an acute scarcity of drinking water for the last several years. We are hardly getting the drinking water before Fajr Azan with the help of water pumps, otherwise, it is deadly impossible to store the water. We have been requesting the concerned Jal Shakti (PHE) authorities time and again to address our grievance but nothing has been done in this regard despite the repeated assurances by them. We have to fetch the drinking water from the main bazar road.
We, therefore, request the concerned Jal Shakti (PHE) department to lay the water pipes as soon as possible so that we may get a sigh of relief from this long outstanding problem.
Residents,
Al-Huda Colony Mallabagh, Srinagar
BG-4th semester batch-2019 students demand online exams
We the undergraduate students of batch 2019, were admitted in 2019 February are still in the 4th semester for the past three years. We are still not graduated.
We, therefore, want to bring to the notice of concerned authorities that our exams were scheduled from ending January 2022 but due to an increase in covid 19 cases, our exams have been postponed. The mode of delivery of exams has not been decided yet. We now appeal to the concerned authorities to consider our health and conduct our exams in online mode so that we can start our fifth semester as soon as possible. This will ensure the safety of students as well as teachers.
Students
Appointment of FMPHWs before 2010 in districts other than their domicile district
Inter-district recruitment rules for all the district cadre posts (Teacher, Patwari, FMPHW, MMPHW etc) before 2010 which was repealed by the State Govt during 2010 for all the candidates except Scheduled Castes. And before 2010 there are numerous FMPHWs of district Rajouri, Poonch, Samba, Doda etc. Who got jobs in the district other than their domicile district. Some of the FMPHWs, later on, moved to their home district by mutual transfers or by any other means. The gravest injustice is done with those FMPHWs who weren’t able to find anybody for mutual transfer as after the ban there is a meagre chance of finding the compatible partner to do a mutual transfer. Also, the issue is very serious because there is a meagre prospect for all FMPHWs to get promoted to the divisional cadre post of LHV as there is no assured career progression in their recruitment rules as there are for Teachers, Patwari etc. Whereas a teacher after completing 9 years of service do get promoted to Master Grade and it is the divisional cadre post and then they can easily get posted to their home districts. In contrast to this most of these FMPHWS have completed at least 12 years of service outside their home district and are between the age of 30-55 years age bracket. Due to various age-related ailments, it has now become very difficult for them to work far from their homes. It is especially bothering the female employees as it becomes very difficult for them to travel from home to work and vice versa. We had earlier tried to contact these departments but all in vain. We, therefore, request the Hon’ble Advisor Health & Medical Education Department, Additional Chief Secretary Health and Medical Education Department, Director General Family Welfare, MCH and Immunization, DHS Jammu to create a policy favourable to these employees to help resolve this issue.
Aspirants