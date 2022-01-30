Is Anybody Listening?

Appointment of FMPHWs before 2010 in districts other than their domicile district

Inter-district recruitment rules for all the district cadre posts (Teacher, Patwari, FMPHW, MMPHW etc) before 2010 which was repealed by the State Govt during 2010 for all the candidates except Scheduled Castes. And before 2010 there are numerous FMPHWs of district Rajouri, Poonch, Samba, Doda etc. Who got jobs in the district other than their domicile district. Some of the FMPHWs, later on, moved to their home district by mutual transfers or by any other means. The gravest injustice is done with those FMPHWs who weren’t able to find anybody for mutual transfer as after the ban there is a meagre chance of finding the compatible partner to do a mutual transfer. Also, the issue is very serious because there is a meagre prospect for all FMPHWs to get promoted to the divisional cadre post of LHV as there is no assured career progression in their recruitment rules as there are for Teachers, Patwari etc. Whereas a teacher after completing 9 years of service do get promoted to Master Grade and it is the divisional cadre post and then they can easily get posted to their home districts. In contrast to this most of these FMPHWS have completed at least 12 years of service outside their home district and are between the age of 30-55 years age bracket. Due to various age-related ailments, it has now become very difficult for them to work far from their homes. It is especially bothering the female employees as it becomes very difficult for them to travel from home to work and vice versa. We had earlier tried to contact these departments but all in vain. We, therefore, request the Hon’ble Advisor Health & Medical Education Department, Additional Chief Secretary Health and Medical Education Department, Director General Family Welfare, MCH and Immunization, DHS Jammu to create a policy favourable to these employees to help resolve this issue.

