Is Anybody Listening?

Address grievance of Rehbar-e-Khel teachers

We, the Rehbar-e-Khel teachers, have been serving on a scanty remuneration of 3000/= a month, with a hope that the Government would enhance the same and regularise our position, as planned and promised by the authorities.

Equipped with substantial rather pre-eminent Degrees (PG, MPhil and in some cases, PhD), we have been contributing our breath and sweat to the department with devotion. We shouldered the responsibilities, performed our academic, examination and election duties even in unfavourable circumstances with a hope to overcome our misery.

Ironically all our toil and dedication doesn’t fetch our respective families, even daily meals. Time and again, the committees were constituted with the agenda of regularisation of our position, but justice didn’t embrace our threshold to date.

The Government have constituted a committee to examine the issue related to SRO 202 employees and Rehbar e Khel teachers. The committee has however settled the issue of SRO 202 employees which was appreciated by all, but the issue regarding reducing of probation period of Rehbar e Khel teachers, enhancement of salary and regularization of services have not been settled so far, which have certainly added to our worries, miseries and anxieties.

Depressed and disappointed, we have no other option but to beseech the benevolence of our LG to intervene and lead the unresolved matter to its favourable resolution. We hope that our longstanding genuine demand for regularisation and immediate enhancement in our wages ( basic pay) is approved without further delay.