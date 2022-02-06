Is Anybody Listening?

Address grievance of students of nursing
The eligibility for clinical instructor and tutor has been set as B.Sc nursing with one year of experience, which is unfair to those who have completed Masters and PhD degrees in nursing. We, request the nursing council to look into the matter and resolve the issue.
Students of nursing
Diploma Engineering students demand declaration of LEET results
We the students of Diploma Engineering, request the University of Kashmir to declare the result of LEET as soon as possible otherwise we will be very late to start our semester.
Diploma Students
Applicants to different posts at SKIMS demand examination, refund for cancelled posts
Multiple posts were advertised by SKIMS and SKIMS medical college in 2020. While SKIMS conducted the type test, the result is yet to be declared, SKIMS medical college after a while discarded the posts and it was notified that the fee will be refunded. It has been two years and no such action has been followed. On the other hand, we want to request the authorities to kindly conduct the written test for the post of Junior assistant in SKIMS.
Insha Farooq,
Batamaloo
Address grievance of Rehbar-e-Khel teachers
We, the Rehbar-e-Khel teachers, have been serving on a scanty remuneration of 3000/= a month, with a hope that the Government would enhance the same and regularise our position, as planned and promised by the authorities.
Equipped with substantial rather pre-eminent Degrees (PG, MPhil and in some cases, PhD), we have been contributing our breath and sweat to the department with devotion. We shouldered the responsibilities, performed our academic, examination and election duties even in unfavourable circumstances with a hope to overcome our misery.
Ironically all our toil and dedication doesn’t fetch our respective families, even daily meals. Time and again, the committees were constituted with the agenda of regularisation of our position, but justice didn’t embrace our threshold to date.
The Government have constituted a committee to examine the issue related to SRO 202 employees and Rehbar e Khel teachers. The committee has however settled the issue of SRO 202 employees which was appreciated by all, but the issue regarding reducing of probation period of Rehbar e Khel teachers, enhancement of salary and regularization of services have not been settled so far, which have certainly added to our worries, miseries and anxieties.
Depressed and disappointed, we have no other option but to beseech the benevolence of our LG to intervene and lead the unresolved matter to its favourable resolution. We hope that our longstanding genuine demand for regularisation and immediate enhancement in our wages ( basic pay) is approved without further delay.
Syed Aijaz Ul Haq REK teacher and PhD. Scholar