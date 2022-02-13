Is Anybody Listening?

Water shortage in Al Huda Colony, Mallabagh
We, the Masjid Intizamia Committee of Al-Huda Colony, Kokerbagh, Mallabagh, Srinagar would like to draw the attention of higher authorities to the fact that our locality has been facing an acute scarcity of drinking water for the last several years. We are hardly getting drinking water that too before Fajr Azan with the help of water pumps.
This has given us sleepless nights as a result of which our health has been affected badly and as a matter of fact, we have to wake up in the middle of the night. We have been requesting the concerned Jal Shakti (PHE) authorities time and again to address our grave problem but nothing has been done in this regard despite the repeated assurances by them.
Needless to mention here that on several occasions we have to fetch the drinking water from the main bazar road, which is a hectic task. In light of the position narrated above, it is requested to Honourable LG to direct the concerned Jal Shakti (PHE) department to take up the matter on a priority basis and to lay the water pipes as early as possible.
Masjid Intizamia Committee
Revive dying lake in Indira Nagar
I want to raise my concern for a small dying lake in our locality, Indira Nagar Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.
This lake is surrounded by a residential area which is established on the erstwhile lake.
But still a small portion of the lake is saved. Which itself is a habitat and ecosystem for a number of migratory and local birds. But our neighborhood doesn’t bother about the small natural water body. All the construction debris, house waste and even animal wastes are indiscriminately thrown into the lake. Parking lots are made by filling the shores of the lake. The lake has become almost shallow.
My concern is for the birds which have a habitation in the lake and are paying the cost without knowing what and why that is happening to them and at the same time, sanitation is another matter of serious concern.
I would like to suggest a few points for the revival and maintenance of the lake:
-One-time cleaning drive of the lake.
-Construction of boundary and fencing around the lake.
-Construction of a walking track around the circumference.
I request the authority to do needful for the revival of this beautiful water
Robin Koul
robincraekashmir@gmail.com
Address grievance of EWS aspirants from Bandipora
We, the EWS aspirants of Bandipora, are under mental agony as our EWS files are pending in the tehsil office Bandipora for the last year. Our future is at stake. We had raised our grievance several times but to no avail. Pertinently, it is a violation of the EWS parameters envisaged in SRO 518, dated 2/9/2019. There is especially a problem in understanding the third parameter, i.e “residential flat and residential plot” despite submitting the documentary evidence regarding the said parameter.
Whenever we approach the office for EWS certificates with all documents completed from pathwari to Naib-Tehsildar, our files are being rejected and we are being said that whosoever has a two-storied house, even if he/she qualifies all the parameters for availing EWS certificate, will not get EWS certificate. We have applied to JKSSB & PSC for various posts, but we failed to submit an EWS certificate before the concerned authorities for document verification due to which we are under intense mental stress.
We now fervently appeal to Honourable LT Governor J&K, Chief secretary J&k, Secretary Revenue department J&K Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Deputy Commissioner Bandipora to look into the matter and take appropriate action in order to save our future.
All EWS aspirants of Bandipora tehsil
Clear snow in Kutabal, Chadoora
We, the residents of Kutabal, block Suradyar, Chadoora, want to bring to the notice of concerned authorities that snow has not been cleared in Mir Mohallah yet. It is causing a lot of inconvenience to all the residents especially commuters. We appeal to the concerned authorities to look into the matter and resolve our grievance at the earliest.
Residents
Nagraad, Dangiwacha residents demand poles for LT line
We, the residents of Mohalla Nagraad, Dangiwacha, want to bring to the notice of higher authorities that the LT line in our area is falling on trees at various spots. It is a threat to the general public as in the case of rain or snow, it may lead to serious consequences. We request Superintendent Engineer PDD, Sopore Division to install poles on vulnerable spots so that LT line can be placed on poles.
Residents