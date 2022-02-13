Is Anybody Listening?

Water shortage in Al Huda Colony, Mallabagh

We, the Masjid Intizamia Committee of Al-Huda Colony, Kokerbagh, Mallabagh, Srinagar would like to draw the attention of higher authorities to the fact that our locality has been facing an acute scarcity of drinking water for the last several years. We are hardly getting drinking water that too before Fajr Azan with the help of water pumps.

This has given us sleepless nights as a result of which our health has been affected badly and as a matter of fact, we have to wake up in the middle of the night. We have been requesting the concerned Jal Shakti (PHE) authorities time and again to address our grave problem but nothing has been done in this regard despite the repeated assurances by them.

Needless to mention here that on several occasions we have to fetch the drinking water from the main bazar road, which is a hectic task. In light of the position narrated above, it is requested to Honourable LG to direct the concerned Jal Shakti (PHE) department to take up the matter on a priority basis and to lay the water pipes as early as possible.

Masjid Intizamia Committee