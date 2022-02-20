Is Anybody Listening?

Address grievances of Rehbar-e-Khel teachers

We, the Rehbar-e-Khel teachers, want to bring to the notice of the concerned authorities that as many as 3000 educated youth were engaged as Rehbar-e-Khel teachers under proper mechanism through a designated selection committees headed by the concerned Deputy Commissioners under the Rehbar-e-Khel scheme. Almost all the selected candidates are highly qualified with PhD, M Phil, and Masters degrees and even some having qualified NET, SET, and JRF.

Besides, many have played a role at the national and international levels with them having an extraordinary talent in their field of activities.

The period of probation was fixed seven years which seems to be an extreme injustice for us, especially in these hard and crucial days. The remuneration of Rs 3000 is being paid to Rehbar-e-Khel teachers monthly which is an insult for highly qualified teachers and is against the directions of the Supreme Court (Minimum Wages Act) issued from time to time.

We are all dependent on our poor parents as this paltry amount in the form of salary does not suffice our demands as we have to feed a large number of family members, which is beyond our reach, keeping in view the present exorbitant market rates.

We have been time and again requesting the concerned authorities to kindly look into our genuine demands as some of the teachers have crossed 40 years of age and do not have any other option to earn our livelihood.

The government has constituted a committee to examine the issue related to SRO 202 employees and Rehbar-e-Khel teachers. However, the committee has settled the issue of SRO 202 employees which was appreciated by all, but the issue regarding reducing of probation period of Rehbar-e-Khel teachers, enhancement of salary and regularisation of services have not been settled so far, which have certainly added to our worries, miseries, and anxieties.

The role of Rehbar-e-Khel teachers has been appreciated at all levels as the job entrusted to them from time to time like school work COVID-19 duty, election duty, vaccination duty, Back to Village and sports activities in the district and block panchayat levels have been successfully implemented with zeal, zest, and enthusiasm.

We once again appeal to the higher authorities to look into the matter and resolve our grievance at the earliest.

Syed Aijaz-ul-Haq, REK Teacher, PhD Scholar