Is Anybody Listening?

Address grievance of retired employees of J&K, Ladakh Finance Corporation

We, the retired employees of J&K and Ladakh Finance Corporation ( formerly J&K State Financial Corporation) have been requesting the authorities to release our dues accrued to and earned by us on account of promotion (since 2004), pay revision arrears (since 2006) and the retirement-cum-death gratuity (since 2009). It is noteworthy that the corporation without losing any time increased the retirement age of its employees to 60 years on the plea that when the corporations' employees are governed by the State government-approved gratuity rules, corporation has to fall in line with those government rules. Accordingly, we are entitled to gratuity in terms of the SRO 94 which government approved since January 1, 2006. We urge the Lieutenant Governor, Chief Secretary, Financial Commissioner (Finance) and the management of the corporation to lend their ears to our pleas and release and pay us our dues as a matter of priority.

Shamima Khan

Gh Nabi Bhat

Gh Mustafa Bhat

Through M Aslam Shah