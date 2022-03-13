Is Anybody Listening?

Address grievance of retired employees of J&K, Ladakh Finance Corporation
We, the retired employees of J&K and Ladakh Finance Corporation ( formerly J&K State Financial Corporation) have been requesting the authorities to release our dues accrued to and earned by us on account of promotion (since 2004), pay revision arrears (since 2006) and the retirement-cum-death gratuity (since 2009). It is noteworthy that the corporation without losing any time increased the retirement age of its employees to 60 years on the plea that when the corporations' employees are governed by the State government-approved gratuity rules, corporation has to fall in line with those government rules. Accordingly, we are entitled to gratuity in terms of the SRO 94 which government approved since January 1, 2006. We urge the Lieutenant Governor, Chief Secretary, Financial Commissioner (Finance) and the management of the corporation to lend their ears to our pleas and release and pay us our dues as a matter of priority.
Shamima Khan
Gh Nabi Bhat
Gh Mustafa Bhat
Through M Aslam Shah
‘Provide transport services to Begam, Pombay, Kakran’
We, the residents of Begam, Pombay and Kakran areas of district Kulgam are facing extreme hardships due to the non-availability of transport services and pathetic conditions of our roads. The administration is not taking into consideration our problem. We have to travel at least 2 km every day to reach the main stop. This is causing a lot of inconvenience to us. So, we request the concerned authorities to look into the matter and take the necessary steps in this regard.
Wani Luqman
Bemina residents aghast over increasing dog population
We the residents of Hamdaniya Colony, Bemina, are facing a lot of difficulties because of the increasing dog population in our locality. It is a threat for everyone, especially the children and the elderly. We request the SMC to take immediate steps in this regard and initiate a dog sterilisation drive.
Abrar Hyderi
R/O Hamdaniya Colony, Bemina
Ellahi Bagh, Srinagar lacks fire service station
We the residents of Ellahi Bagh, Srinagar would like to bring into the notice of the concerned authorities that an essential service like a fire service station does not exist in this vast area. In case, there is an incident of blaze, there is no such facility standing by to control it in our area. We request the concerned department to take our request into consideration without any delay.
Residents
through Fayaz Ahmad Purza