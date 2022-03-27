Is Anybody Listening?

Address grievance of retired employees of Finance Corporation

We, the retired employees of J&K and Ladakh Finance Corporation (formerly J&K State Financial Corporation) have been requesting the authorities to release our dues accrued to and earned by us on account of promotion (since 2004), pay revision arrears (since 2006) and the retirement cum death gratuity ( since 2009).

It is noteworthy that the corporation without losing any time increased the retirement age of its employees to 60 years on the plea that when the corporations' employees are governed by the State Government approved gratuity rules, corporation has to fall in line with those government rules.

Accordingly, we are entitled to gratuity in terms of the SRO 93 which Government approved since 1/ 1/2006. We urge the LG, Chief Secretary, Financial Commissioner (Finance) and the management of the Corporation to lend their ears to our pleas and release and pay us our dues, rather overdue, as a matter of priority.

G.N.Naik, Gh.Nabi Bhat,

Gulam Mustaffa Bhat, Shamima Khan, Mohd Aslam Shah, through M M Wani