Is Anybody Listening?

Address grievance of retired employees of Finance Corporation
We, the retired employees of J&K and Ladakh Finance Corporation (formerly J&K State Financial Corporation) have been requesting the authorities to release our dues accrued to and earned by us on account of promotion (since 2004), pay revision arrears (since 2006) and the retirement cum death gratuity ( since 2009).
It is noteworthy that the corporation without losing any time increased the retirement age of its employees to 60 years on the plea that when the corporations' employees are governed by the State Government approved gratuity rules, corporation has to fall in line with those government rules.
Accordingly, we are entitled to gratuity in terms of the SRO 93 which Government approved since 1/ 1/2006. We urge the LG, Chief Secretary, Financial Commissioner (Finance) and the management of the Corporation to lend their ears to our pleas and release and pay us our dues, rather overdue, as a matter of priority.
G.N.Naik, Gh.Nabi Bhat,
Gulam Mustaffa Bhat, Shamima Khan, Mohd Aslam Shah, through M M Wani
Repair Foreshore Connecting Shalimar Road
We, the residents of Shalimar, Harwan, New Theed, Tailbal, Nishat, Ishber, Chandpora, Arabal, would like to bring the attention of the concerned authorities towards the dilapidated condition of Shalimar Garden Ghat road connecting foreshore.
The condition of the said road is so bad that it is hardly motorable now.
The inconvenience caused to 70,000 souls living and commuting on this link daily has put vehicles and people under mental and physical pressure.
The road link is just one km in length. We approached R&B officials also, who suggested us to approach SMC for the very purpose because the road width is four meters.
It is requested to SMC authorities to repair the road at the earliest to mitigate our problems.
Residents of the area through
Altaf Hussain
Provide parking facilities in Kulgam
We, the people of district Kulgam appeal to the concerned authorities (Deputy Commissioner Kulgam) to provide car parking facilities to the people who are working in both public and private sectors in the district. Cars and schools buses are usually parked inside lanes causing inconvenience to commuters. Now we request the authorities to look into the matter and resolve our grievance at the earliest.
Wani Luqman
Parents aghast over bus fee hike
It is very unfortunate that despite several verbal and written requests the authorities of one of the leading schools of the Kashmir Valley have so far not paid any heed to our appeal. It is imperative to mention that the school authorities have gone for a massive bus fee hike of around 68 percent causing a colossal burden to the parents and not paying heed to the norms and recommendations of the fee fixation committee. We request the concerned authorities to hike the bus by only 12 percent as ordered by the government to what was paid by the children in 2019.
Er Shahnawaz Hussain
Khaleeq ur Rehman
Aijaz Ahmad
R/o Baghmehtab