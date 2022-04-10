Is Anybody Listening?

'Take action against illegal parrot trading in Kashmir'
llegal parrot trade goes unchecked in the Kashmir region. As we all know that parrot trade is completely banned in the country under the Wildlife act however in Kashmir you will see various shopkeepers openly selling parrots that too in the heart of cities across Kashmir.
One such location is the Saidakadal area of Srinagar where a few shopkeepers illegally and openly sell Parrots. It is very pity to look at these beautiful parrots locked in small cages where they suffer and only suffer.Another location is in Anantnag, where the shopkeeper sitting just a few meters from the Anantnag DC Office has dozens of parrots caged in the same cages. The condition of parrots here is also miserable.
The third location is on the Pulwama, Shopian road near the local toll booth where their condition is no better. You will not see any shopkeeper across the country openly selling parrots.
I feel this illegal trade is going on across all districts of Kashmir which needs to be stopped at once. These beautiful creatures do not deserve to suffer in such a way.I request the concerned authorities to take notice of the situation and take immediate steps in this regard.
A concerned citizen
Clean stream in Hamdaniya Colony, Bemina
We, the residents of Hamdaniya Colony, Bemina, want to bring to the notice of the concerned authorities that the stream in our locality has become a gutter. People throw every sort of garbage into it. We appeal to the authorities to start a drive to clean this stream and take legal action against those who are polluting it.
Abrar Hussain Hyderi,
Resident
Public transport overloaded in Hyderpora
This is to bring to the notice of the concerned authorities that public transports are overloaded during peak hours on the bypass near Hyderpora. The vehicles also over-speed. This is dangerous not only for the passengers in these vehicles but also for pedestrians as well as other vehicles.
Authorities must ensure that this does not go unchecked.
Nazim
Repair road in Gousia Colony, Chanapora
We, the residents of Gousia Colony Lane-3, Lalnagar Chanapora (Methan Road), would like to bring to the Notice of R&B Department that PHE(Jal shakti) Deptt. had laid underground water pipes in our lane two years ago but the road got damaged due to these pipes and is creating hurdles for pedestrians and vehicles. It is very unfortunate that even after many requests to the concerned department, no action has been taken in this regard.
We once again request the R&B Department to repair and macadamize our lane as soon as possible.
Residents of Gousia Colony, Lane-3, Lalnagar, Chanapora