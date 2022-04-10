Is Anybody Listening?

'Take action against illegal parrot trading in Kashmir'

llegal parrot trade goes unchecked in the Kashmir region. As we all know that parrot trade is completely banned in the country under the Wildlife act however in Kashmir you will see various shopkeepers openly selling parrots that too in the heart of cities across Kashmir.

One such location is the Saidakadal area of Srinagar where a few shopkeepers illegally and openly sell Parrots. It is very pity to look at these beautiful parrots locked in small cages where they suffer and only suffer.Another location is in Anantnag, where the shopkeeper sitting just a few meters from the Anantnag DC Office has dozens of parrots caged in the same cages. The condition of parrots here is also miserable.

The third location is on the Pulwama, Shopian road near the local toll booth where their condition is no better. You will not see any shopkeeper across the country openly selling parrots.

I feel this illegal trade is going on across all districts of Kashmir which needs to be stopped at once. These beautiful creatures do not deserve to suffer in such a way.I request the concerned authorities to take notice of the situation and take immediate steps in this regard.

A concerned citizen