Is Anybody Listening?

Residents of Ellahi Bagh and adjacent areas demand a spacious joggers’ park
There are many areas in Kashmir where there are amenities like public parks. But such amenities are not found in Ellahi Bagh and adjacent areas although the populace of the areas had long been craving for them.
It is a fact beyond doubt that a considerable chunk of the population lives in the areas mentioned above. They don't have a park where they can jog and spend leisure hours. They are forced to jog and walk and do cycling on the national highway, in the mornings as well as in the evenings, in absence of a good spacious park. It is undoubtedly highly risky and uncomfortable to walk on roads where there is an uninterrupted rush of vehicular traffic almost round the clock.
We appeal the authorities of the sports council to come forward and help fulfil our long-cherished dream of having a park.
We hope our request would be considered on priority.
Residents
through
Fayaz Ahmad Purza
Frequent Power cuts during Iftaar and Sehri times
It is very unfortunate on the part of the power department that we have been witnessing frequent power cuts during Iftaar and Sehri times in our village Berigam, Qazigund. Earlier, the government was gearing up in advance to make the power supply to the whole valley available during the entire month of Ramzan, especially at iftaar and Sehri times but this year we have faced the worst power scenario in our village. This is causing a lot of inconvenience to us.
We request the concerned authorities to make the power supplies available during this sacred month, especially at iftaar and Sehri timings.
Rayees Ahmad Kumar
Resident of Berigam, Qazigund
Hike in the prices of essential commodities
From the beginning of the Holy Month of Ramazan up to at present, the prices of essential commodities especially vegetables and chicken have gone sky-high. With the commencement of the holy month the prices of essentials like vegetable and chicken witnessed a hike. We request the government to interfere in the matter and conduct checks in the market to ensure proper implementation of rate lists so that the miseries and sufferings of the common people end.
From Abrar Hyderi
R\o Hamdaniya Colony Bemina
Poor public transport service from Lal Chowk to Ellahi Bagh and Mala Bagh
It has been observed for long that only a few buses ply from Lal Chowk to Ellahi Bagh and Mala Bagh, though the areas are highly populated. The commuters residing in the areas face a tough time due to the aforementioned inadequate bus services. They are unwillingly forced to board autos in the evening in absence of the service in question. In view of the above, the concerned authorities are requested to intervene and solve the problem of non-availability of the said service, particularly in the evening hours.
Residents of the areas