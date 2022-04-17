Is Anybody Listening?

Residents of Ellahi Bagh and adjacent areas demand a spacious joggers’ park

There are many areas in Kashmir where there are amenities like public parks. But such amenities are not found in Ellahi Bagh and adjacent areas although the populace of the areas had long been craving for them.

It is a fact beyond doubt that a considerable chunk of the population lives in the areas mentioned above. They don't have a park where they can jog and spend leisure hours. They are forced to jog and walk and do cycling on the national highway, in the mornings as well as in the evenings, in absence of a good spacious park. It is undoubtedly highly risky and uncomfortable to walk on roads where there is an uninterrupted rush of vehicular traffic almost round the clock.

We appeal the authorities of the sports council to come forward and help fulfil our long-cherished dream of having a park.

We hope our request would be considered on priority.

Residents

through

Fayaz Ahmad Purza