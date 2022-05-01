Is Anybody Listening?

Redress the grievances of Bilalabad, Kralpora residents

We, the residents of Bilalabad, Lane-1, Kralpora near Kanipora (BK Pora), want to bring to the notice of concerned authorities that we are facing a lot of inconvenience due to non-availability of power supply, proper drinking water and dilapidated condition of our roads. We are facing immense hardships.

We had requested the authorities many times earlier but no action has been taken.

This is the 6th time we are putting forward our grievances. They are not paying any attention to our request. We once again request the authorities to look into the matter without any delay and resolve our issue at the earliest.

Residents of Bilalabad, Lane-1, Kralpora near Kanipora.