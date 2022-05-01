Is Anybody Listening?

Residents demand macadamisation of the road at Mir Abad, Lane-3, Byepass Batamaloo
We, the residents of Mir Abad, Lane No-3 Byepass Batamaloo, are facing a lot of hardships due to the dilapidated road. For the past many years, the road leading to the mohalla has not been macadamised. We face a lot of inconvenience as there are large potholes. We request the concerned authority to macadamise our road as soon as possible.
Nadeem Riyaz,
Resident
Address the grievance of retired employees of Finance Corporation
We, the retired employees of J&K and Ladakh Finance Corporation ( formerly J&K State Financial Corporation) have been requesting the authorities to release our dues accrued to and earned by us on account of promotion (since 2004), pay revision arrears (since 2006) and the retirement cum death gratuity ( since 2009). It is noteworthy that the corporation without losing any time increased the retirement age of its employees to 60 years on the plea that when the corporations' employees are governed by the State Govt approved gratuity rules, corporation has to fall in line with those government rules. Accordingly, we are entitled to gratuity in terms of the SRO 93 which Govt approved since 1/ 1/2006. We urge the LG, Chief Secretary, Financial Commissioner (Finance) and the management of the Corporation to lend their ears to our pleas and release and pay us our dues, rather overdue, as a matter of priority.
G.N.Naik, Gh.Nabi Bhat
Gulam Mustaffa Bhat
Shamima Khan, Mohd Aslam Shah
through M.M. Wani
Repair roads in Chansar, adjacent villages in Kulgam
We, the residents of Chansar, SchochBhatpora, Mohdpora, Daderkot and adjacent villages of district Kulgam are facing a lot of hardships due to pathetic conditions of our roads. At least 2-3 kilometres of main road which connects the district headquarter are in bad condition.
This is causing a lot of inconvenience to the vehicles as well as pedestrians. We, therefore, request the concerned authorities to look the matter immediately and fill these hole and macadamise our road as soon as possible.
Wani Luqman
Redress the grievances of Bilalabad, Kralpora residents
We, the residents of Bilalabad, Lane-1, Kralpora near Kanipora (BK Pora), want to bring to the notice of concerned authorities that we are facing a lot of inconvenience due to non-availability of power supply, proper drinking water and dilapidated condition of our roads. We are facing immense hardships.
We had requested the authorities many times earlier but no action has been taken.
This is the 6th time we are putting forward our grievances. They are not paying any attention to our request. We once again request the authorities to look into the matter without any delay and resolve our issue at the earliest.
Residents of Bilalabad, Lane-1, Kralpora near Kanipora.