Is Anybody Listening?

Residents demand macadamisation of the road at Mir Abad, Lane-3, Bypass Batamaloo
We, the residents of Mir Abad, Lane No-3 Bypass Batamaloo, are facing a lot of hardships due to the dilapidated road. For the past many years, the road leading to the mohalla has not been macadamised. We face a lot of inconvenience as there are large potholes. We request the concerned authority to macadamise our road as soon as possible.
Nadeem Riyaz,
Resident
Repair roads in Chansar, adjacent villages in Kulgam
We, the residents of Chansar, SchochBhatpora, Mohdpora, Daderkot and adjacent villages of district Kulgam are facing a lot of hardships due to pathetic conditions of our roads. At least 2-3 kilometres of main road which connects the district headquarter are in bad condition.
This is causing a lot of inconvenience to the vehicles as well as pedestrians. We, therefore, request the concerned authorities to look the matter immediately and fill these hole and macadamise our road as soon as possible.
Wani Luqman
Residents of Patihajam, Ompora face water shortage
This is to inform the authorities that we, the residents of PatihajamMollah, Ompora, have been craving for proper drinking water facility for the past 15 years. Pipes are there but no water is available. We have a number of times informed the authorities to include our area to avail jalshakti facility of the year 2022 but nothing has been done in this regard. The concerned Jalshakti PHE Budgam is hereby again requested to expedite the process of same in our area and make it available to us.
Feroz Ahmad Khan,
Resident of PatihajamMollah near the railway station, Ompora, Budgam
Address the grievance of retired employees of Finance Corporation
We, the retired employees of J&K and Ladakh Finance Corporation ( formerly J&K State Financial Corporation) have been requesting the authorities to release our dues accrued to and earned by us on account of promotion (since 2004), pay revision arrears (since 2006) and the retirement cum death gratuity ( since 2009). It is noteworthy that the corporation without losing any time increased the retirement age of its employees to 60 years on the plea that when the corporations' employees are governed by the State Govt approved gratuity rules, corporation has to fall in line with those government rules. Accordingly, we are entitled to gratuity in terms of the SRO 93 which Govt approved since 1/ 1/2006. We urge the LG, Chief Secretary, Financial Commissioner (Finance) and the management of the Corporation to lend their ears to our pleas and release and pay us our dues, rather overdue, as a matter of priority.
G.N.Naik, Gh.Nabi Bhat
Gulam Mustaffa Bhat
Shamima Khan, Mohd Aslam Shah
through M.M. Wani