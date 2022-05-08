Is Anybody Listening?

Repair roads in Chansar, adjacent villages in Kulgam

We, the residents of Chansar, SchochBhatpora, Mohdpora, Daderkot and adjacent villages of district Kulgam are facing a lot of hardships due to pathetic conditions of our roads. At least 2-3 kilometres of main road which connects the district headquarter are in bad condition.

This is causing a lot of inconvenience to the vehicles as well as pedestrians. We, therefore, request the concerned authorities to look the matter immediately and fill these hole and macadamise our road as soon as possible.

Wani Luqman