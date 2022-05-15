Is Anybody Listening?

Repair road in Azad Colony, Batapora, Hazratbal
The muddy road leading to Azad colony, Batapora A, Hazratbal is creating a lot of problems for the pedestrians during rainy seasons. It is causing a huge inconvenience to the people living there, especially school-going children and elderly people. Also, during the night hours and medical emergencies, we, the residents, have to face many difficulties. We have already taken this matter to the concerned authorities but nothing has been done in this regard. We, once again, request the authorities to look into the matter and macadamise the road as soon as possible.
Haamid,
Resident
Resolve problems of retired employees of SFC
For more than a decade, we, the retired employees of the former J&K State Financial Corporation (SFC), have been pleading our cause, inter alia, for releasing and payment of our unpaid gratuity arrears in terms of the SRO- 94 dated 15-04-2009. We have earlier many times requested the concerned authorities but our demands are not fulfilled. Our demands are not unreasonable. One is apt to infer that there isn't a clear policy in the now JK&L Finance Corporation with regard to paying off to the retired employees. Our accrued, earned and overdue retirement benefits be released to us as we have retired from SFC service some 12-15 years back.
Is the present management of the SFC discriminative against us. Withholding of our dues rather overdue is a travesty of justice. We believe in a system of equitable justice and urge the powers that be that appropriate steps be taken for the release of our overdues. We are all senior citizens whose rights are to be ensured. We again beseech the LG, CS and other authorities of UT to intervene so that we are paid our unpaid gratuity and other arrears without any further procrastination.
Gh Nabi Bhat, M M Wani
Gh Mustaffa Bhat, Mrs Shamina Khan, Mohd Aslam through G N Naik
Macadamise road from Babapora to Berigam Jamia Masjid
With the construction of the road from Berigam to Bonigam via Babapora and the construction of long awaited Babapora bridge few months before has eased the sufferings of thousands of people of the area but a small stretch of road of less than a kilometre from Babapora bridge to Jamia Masjid Berigam has been left un-macadamized. It is irking not only the population of this area but every traveller who adopts this road incase of an emergency or during some exigency faces a lot of inconveniences. It takes a lot of time to reach the destinations while travelling on this road. Therefore, we, the residents of the concerned area, request the higher authorities to kindly black top the road from Babapora to Berigam Jamia Masjid as soon as possible so that our grievances are redressed earlier.
Rayees Ahmad Kumar,
Berigam Qazigund