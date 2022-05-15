Is Anybody Listening?

Resolve problems of retired employees of SFC

For more than a decade, we, the retired employees of the former J&K State Financial Corporation (SFC), have been pleading our cause, inter alia, for releasing and payment of our unpaid gratuity arrears in terms of the SRO- 94 dated 15-04-2009. We have earlier many times requested the concerned authorities but our demands are not fulfilled. Our demands are not unreasonable. One is apt to infer that there isn't a clear policy in the now JK&L Finance Corporation with regard to paying off to the retired employees. Our accrued, earned and overdue retirement benefits be released to us as we have retired from SFC service some 12-15 years back.

Is the present management of the SFC discriminative against us. Withholding of our dues rather overdue is a travesty of justice. We believe in a system of equitable justice and urge the powers that be that appropriate steps be taken for the release of our overdues. We are all senior citizens whose rights are to be ensured. We again beseech the LG, CS and other authorities of UT to intervene so that we are paid our unpaid gratuity and other arrears without any further procrastination.

Gh Nabi Bhat, M M Wani

Gh Mustaffa Bhat, Mrs Shamina Khan, Mohd Aslam through G N Naik