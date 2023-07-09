Is Anybody Listening

Deteriorating road conditions in Downtown area
This is to bring to the notice of the concerned authorities the hazardous condition of roads in the Downtown area of Srinagar.
Roads near the Nowhatta Police Station, Khanyar Police Station, Nawpora bridge, Khayam Chowk (Khyber Hospital), Munawarabad, Kohna Khan, Barbarshah, Dalgate (Badyari Chowk) are in shambles.
The general road from Nawpora bridge to Kohnakhan through Khayam Chowk and Khayam Chowk to transport bridge through Khyber Hospital-Mamta Hotel is devastated and in pathetic condition.
Although, this is a tourist hub with hundreds of hotels scattered all along the stretch and tourist vehicles carrying thousands of tourists everywhere; the roads are in such a condition and with such huge potholes that the underside of each passing vehicle, low or high, gets bruised by the road surface causing damages to vehicles.
The road condition hampers smooth movement of traffic and leads to heavy traffic jams frequently, causing unnecessary wastage of fuel and waste of time and energy of commuters passing by. Besides, the dust and debris that emerges from this dug-up unmechanised surface by the movement of vehicles every second pose extremely serious health hazards to people, kids and elders included, in the whole area.
The same is the situation of roads from Nowhatta police station to Kathi Darwaza, Nowhatta Chowk to Bohri Kadal through Malaratta, from Khanyar Police Station to Khanyar Chowk through Dastgeer Sahib shrine and all adjoining areas.
Many times it is observed that macadamisation is done in such areas which already have smooth roads, and those areas with dilapidated and worst condition roads are left unattended.
We request the authorities that this matter should be resolved on a priority basis as the winter season is approaching fast with just a few months left for possible macadamization work. Kindly repair these roads at your earliest convenience.
Residents / Commuters
Dilapidated road at Jawahar Nagar needs attention
We, the residents of Jawaharnagar, want to bring to the notice of the concerned authorities a pressing issue regarding a dilapidated road in Jawaharnagar, near Mehjoornagar Bridge. As an active member of the community, I believe it is crucial to address this matter promptly to ensure the safety and convenience of residents and commuters.
The road in question, located near Bhat Medicate in front of Chinar tree, has deteriorated significantly over time, posing several hazards to motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists. The road’s condition is marked by deep potholes, uneven surfaces, and crumbling edges, making it difficult for vehicles to navigate safely. Moreover, these hazards are particularly concerning during inclement weather when visibility and traction are compromised.
I request immediate intervention to assess the road’s condition and initiate the necessary repairs and maintenance. Given its current state, I fear that accidents, vehicle damage, and delays in transportation are becoming more frequent occurrences. The deteriorating road not only affects the convenience of residents but also impacts the local economy and the safety of all users.
I urge the concerned department to prioritise this matter and take immediate action to rectify the road’s condition. Doing so will contribute to enhancing the overall quality of life for the residents and ensure safer transportation in our community. Prompt action and commitment to improving our infrastructure will be greatly appreciated.
Farooq Ahmad Bhat
Bijbehara Railway Station road in shambles
We, the concerned residents of the Bijbehara area, are suffering badly for the past four years due to the bad condition of the road leading to the Bijbehara Railway Station from the main town. Bijbehara railway station, being one of the busiest stations in South Kashmir, has a huge rush of passengers who have to commute daily on this dilapidated stretch of road which is full of potholes. We appeal to the concerned authorities and the district administration to repair the above-mentioned road on a priority basis so that the commuters on this busy road do not have to suffer anymore.
Concerned residents
Residents demand macadamisation of road at Gulberg Colony, Lane-4, Hyderpora
We, the residents of Gulberg Colony, Sector-3, Lane-4, Hyderpora are facing a lot of hardships due to the dilapidated road. For the past many years, the road leading to the mohalla has not been macadamised. We face much inconvenience as there are large potholes. We have many times requested the authorities but nothing has been done till now.
We request the concerned authority to look into the matter and macadamise our road as soon as possible.
Residents
Lack of proper drinking water facility at Ompora in Budgam
We, the residents of Ompora, Budgam, have been patiently waiting for a considerable period of time to receive reliable access to clean drinking water. Unfortunately, the current water supply system is not functioning effectively. Despite our efforts to lay pipelines ourselves, we have not been able to receive any water in our homes. We have made numerous appeals to address this issue; however, our lack of drinking water supply continues to worsen. We kindly request the concerned PHE department to urgently resolve our problem.
Residents
Ompora, Budgam