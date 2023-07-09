Is Anybody Listening

Deteriorating road conditions in Downtown area

This is to bring to the notice of the concerned authorities the hazardous condition of roads in the Downtown area of Srinagar.

Roads near the Nowhatta Police Station, Khanyar Police Station, Nawpora bridge, Khayam Chowk (Khyber Hospital), Munawarabad, Kohna Khan, Barbarshah, Dalgate (Badyari Chowk) are in shambles.

The general road from Nawpora bridge to Kohnakhan through Khayam Chowk and Khayam Chowk to transport bridge through Khyber Hospital-Mamta Hotel is devastated and in pathetic condition.

Although, this is a tourist hub with hundreds of hotels scattered all along the stretch and tourist vehicles carrying thousands of tourists everywhere; the roads are in such a condition and with such huge potholes that the underside of each passing vehicle, low or high, gets bruised by the road surface causing damages to vehicles.

The road condition hampers smooth movement of traffic and leads to heavy traffic jams frequently, causing unnecessary wastage of fuel and waste of time and energy of commuters passing by. Besides, the dust and debris that emerges from this dug-up unmechanised surface by the movement of vehicles every second pose extremely serious health hazards to people, kids and elders included, in the whole area.

The same is the situation of roads from Nowhatta police station to Kathi Darwaza, Nowhatta Chowk to Bohri Kadal through Malaratta, from Khanyar Police Station to Khanyar Chowk through Dastgeer Sahib shrine and all adjoining areas.

Many times it is observed that macadamisation is done in such areas which already have smooth roads, and those areas with dilapidated and worst condition roads are left unattended.

We request the authorities that this matter should be resolved on a priority basis as the winter season is approaching fast with just a few months left for possible macadamization work. Kindly repair these roads at your earliest convenience.

Residents / Commuters